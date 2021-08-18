Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on two-time Guam Olympian Regine Tugade-Watson.

For Guam Olympian Regine Tugade-Watson, there is no such thing as a ceiling. Billed as the fastest woman in Micronesia, her goal is to take that to another level.

The moniker is one she takes seriously and feels privileged to have.

“Extremely honored,” said Tugade-Watson, who also serves as a U.S. Navy officer on the USS Iwo Jima. “I only hope to push boundaries and continue motivating young athletes to strive for more."

The two-time Olympian was less than three-tenths of a second from qualifying in her 100-meter heat, running a season best of 12.17. She missed the opportunity to qualify and advance to the next round – a first for any Guam athlete at the Olympics.

“It wasn’t a PB, but it was a SB, and a third of a second faster than my Rio debut,” she said.

With Guam celebrating the best finish of any Guam Olympian in the field of athletics, Tugade said she was grateful for the support, but disappointed in her finish.

A perfectionist who has honed her craft through countless hours under the heat, in competition and in the weight room, Tugade-Watson said she knows she could have done better.

“I actually am quite upset. My standard for myself was to easily make the next round, given the time I am capable of running,” she said. “I am still glad I ran the time I did, but was expecting more out of myself. More fuel to the fire, I guess.”

That fuel has led to numerous gold medals in regional and international competitions, as well as records at the U.S. Naval Academy and on Guam.

Tugade-Watson said her performance was solid, but not representative of her career best.

“Big takeaway is to focus on proper execution of my race; I have all the ingredients, I just need to learn how to put them all together,” she said. “The 2022 season I will be prioritizing breaking down the basics and fundamentals and hopefully be a completely new and improved athlete by 2023.”

A two-time Olympian, Tugade-Watson is part of an elite group. The feeling of competing at the highest levels and against world-class athletes never gets old, she said.

An experienced competitor, Tugade-Watson said being an Olympian is the highest honor an athlete can receive.

“It’s the absolute highest level of play for any athlete in any sport and it is humbling just to take part,” she said.

With 2016 in Rio and 2021 in Tokyo, Tugade-Watson said if the opportunity arises, she would be honored to be a Guam representative again.

“I’m a better athlete than I was in 2016, and it’ll only get better as I continue progressing,” she said. “As I continue achieving my goals, I’ll continue creating new ones. The next Olympics will be another avenue for me to achieve them.”

The road to the Olympics wasn’t easy, she said. Even the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of the Games made it hard to balance the expectations with the reality of it happening.

“Training during COVID was difficult because of how unique it was and how uncertain the future looked. No one saw it coming, knew what to expect, or knew what the future of sports was going to look like,” she said.

It was extremely difficult because in addition to transitioning from a college athlete to an open athlete, finding resources and meets was twice as hard to come by, she said.

COVID-19 meant gyms were closed, public tracks were closed and competition was completely nil.

“Throw that on top of deploying in 2021 made training and competing in the Olympics appear further out of reach,” she said. “Looking back, I wish things were easier but nothing worthwhile is ever easy. Nonetheless, I’m quite proud of how far I’ve come and how much I’ve endured to get to this point.”

Check out the second part of two-time Olympian Regine Tugade-Watson’s story in next Tuesday’s edition of The Guam Daily Post.