After four weekends of competition, the Tumon Typhoons FC scooped up the U12 Division championship in the inaugural Guam Football Association Jingle Bell Tournament defeating the Guam Shipyard Wolverines 9-3 Saturday at the GFA National Training Center.

The tournament, which was part of a program to develop soccer at the younger age levels, featured four age groups – U6, U8, U10, and U12.

"It was nerve-wracking and exciting to be back on the field again after so long - I liked all of it," said Peter Roy Barcinas, one of 11 players on Tumon's U12 roster. "Soccer has just been something I've done that's pretty fun for me and enjoyable. Plus, I like running."

Since COVID-19 canceled the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League halfway through the Spring 2020 season, this was a welcome return to soccer for many of the young athletes.

Rachel San Agustin echoed her teammate’s excitement, adding, "It felt good to be back because we can run, shoot, and win with our teammates again.”

Tumon was phenomenal in its return, outscoring opponents 25-0 in the group stage.

Like Tumon, the Wolverines were also undefeated in group stage competition, finishing with eight in the goals-scored column and allowing only two. The other teams competing in the U12 division were Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club Blue and Gold teams, NBG/MWR North, Sidekick SC, Southern Heat, and the Wings FC.

A handful of youth referees also were appointed for matches for the first time since the Robbie Webber league in 2020.

The tournament continues Dec. 4 with teams in the U6 and U8 divisions. The youngest age divisions will play two weekends, concluding on Dec. 11. The final age division, U10, will play Dec. 18.