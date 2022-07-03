The Tumon Typhoons FC captured the first-ever Guam Football Association Youth Futsal League U15 Girls Division title, completing an undefeated season following a 14-2 win over second-place Sidekick SC Thursday evening at the Yigo gym.

Tumon’s Aubrey Ibanez led all goal-scorers in the final match of the season with seven goals. Teammates Serenity Wusstig and Yzabella Saddo added four and two goals, respectively to the haul. Razaiya Quiambao scored Tumon’s other goal.

Margaux Flores scored one of two goals for Sidekick SC. The Sidekick SC’s other goal came on a Tumon own goal from Flores’ kick in.

Following the match, Fred Alig II, GFA Executive Committee member and chairman of the GFA Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, presented Tumon’s players with their gold medals and the league’s championship trophy.

The Sidekick SC players walked away with silver medals and received the league’s second-place trophy.

In the earlier match, the Guam Shipyard Wolverines staged a valiant comeback from two goals down in the first half to edge 76/Circle K Dededo Soccer Club 5-4.

Wolverines win bronze

The Wolverines scored three unanswered goals in the final 15 minutes of the match, sparked by a pair of goals from Nakia Tenorio who scored from both sides of the court, both in the 25th minute. Miomi-Rose Blas scored the eventual game-winner, and her team kept Dededo at bay in the remaining four minutes left on the clock.

Blas also scored in the first half for the Wolverines. Her team’s other goal came on a Dededo own goal. Michaela Meno scored two goals for Dededo and teammates Connica Baza and Trinity Santos also scored.

The Wolverines were presented with their bronze medals after the match by Alig.

The U15 Girls Division concluded Thursday, while the U15 Boys Division will continue on Tuesday evenings for the next three weeks.

Updated schedules are online at https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.