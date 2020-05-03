For Kimberlyn Marie Alegre Tupaz, playing professional football wasn’t high on her radar. A jack of all trades, the speedster just enjoyed playing for the Raiders in the Guam Women’s Football Tackle League. Practices with the team and weekends on the gridiron were fun.

She grew up on the sport – her dad and brothers inspiring her to push on the field.

“My father played since before I was born. I remember watching him play for the Bears, and my brothers played for the youth Raiders,” she said. “Since I was in elementary, I always wanted to play and see why my family loved the sport.”

She hit the field, loving the contact and the rush of playing with like-minded women.

“Being a part of a team that shares the same passion about the game is why I’m in it. It’s not only the hitting I love,” she said. “It’s catching, tackling, running and the feeling I get when I accomplished a goal on my list. From the beginning, I knew I wanted to be better than before so I made a list of things I wanted to mark off as I learned and progressed in the sport.”

While she loved it, living on an island, people don’t always talk about professional sports, especially for women.

However, she admits, way back … way back in the back her mind, she “always wished” professional football was an option,.

About a year ago, a buzz started up for the first-ever women’s professional league – the Women’s Football League Association. It promised to fill a void and get women “equal play, equal pay” if they could take the field. A combine in Las Vegas was the first step, and Tupaz joined the group.

“It was an amazing experience and I would do it all over again,” Tupaz said, adding meeting women were just as passionate motivated her to aspire for more. “These women are inspiring and I hope to be just as inspiring to the younger generations.”

Then, she got the call to play for the Los Angeles Fames along with eight other local athletes.

“It will be a dream come true,” she said. “Getting picked to play for the WFLA means all my hard work, blood, sweat & tears has paid off.”

Armed with the ability to see positivity in every situation and a die-hard refusal to see negativity, Tupaz said she enjoys being the team motivator,

“I want to keep motivating others and being positive and pure intentions to the team both on and off the gridiron,” she said. “I want to push my fellow teammates with positive energy to where they believe in themselves that they can keep fighting.”

Normally one of the smaller athletes on the field, Tupaz said it’s always been about playing hard and never giving up because that’s what was drilled into her. Playing professional ball gives her a bigger platform to share her message of positivity and accomplishment, she said.

“I may have been a small girl all my life, but I was never discouraged to play because I knew that women can do the same thing men do, if not better,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that we all have a purpose and I think I can help people with my platform overcome their battles by lifting their spirits up by just listening and relating to them.

Q&A

Q: Your best and worst memory playing the game?

A: My best memory would be marking off a goal on my list. I picked up a fumble during a two-point conversion and ran it into the end zone. Regardless of the amount of points it put on the board, I did something I thought wouldn’t happen. My worst memory would be getting injured. Although I’m good now, at that moment I thought life would never be the same. It was an injury I’ll never forget but grateful it happened because I pushed myself even harder to get stronger.

Q: Why should people join the sport?

A: People should join if they love the sport and are open to learning. It also takes commitment & a lot of discipline but in the end the sport is enjoyable to play. Every movement you do in football makes a difference in every play.

Q: How does it feel to be a pioneer in women’s football?

A: I don’t feel any different. My main goal is to keep my positive attitude and uplifting spirit to motivate and encourage others to join the WFLA or youth football. I truly just want anyone to reach out whether it regards sports or their life & be there for them because we all have our stories and battles we go through. I want people to know my story and see that life can get better.

Q: What’s your advice to girls who want to play sports or get to that next level?

A: Stay driven! Stay positive! Don’t play scared! Grades are first always but play sports as a therapy. When you find that sport that makes you happy, continue to play. Work at it cause the only person you should be competing against is yourself. No one is gonna make you run faster, catch better, or throw better. It’s all you and you can do it!!!

Q: Anybody you want to thank?

A: I want to thank my family for all they’ve done for me and for all their support when it came to football. It’s because of my dad that I love this sport and living up to him and my brothers talent that made me so passionate and driven. I also would like to thank my ex Jaerica Sanchez for being my biggest supporter the past four years. She and my family encouraged me to go to the combine. If she didn’t help me, I wouldn’t have gone.

Q: Since you’ll be playing with a couple of Guam athletes, what’s the vibe? The level of camaraderie? Will that in anyway play out on the field?

A: I’m excited to play with my former teammates and build a bond with the women from the other teams. I know almost all of them that got asked to play for the LA Fames, but I want all of us to become a close family to where I can trust them 100% on & off the field.

Q: What impact do you hope to make?

A: I hope to encourage young athletes to stay strong and motivate them to stay healthy and fit for themselves. I want them to encourage their family members to workout and eat better so they can live longer & eventually see their daughters/nieces playing for the WFLA.