Shortly after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued Executive Order No. 2021-19 on Friday afternoon, restricting the movement and participation in normal activities for all eligible unvaccinated residents, sports figures Frank “The Crank” Camacho and Clare Calvo posted their displeasure on social media.

The executive order, which also limits social gathering to no more than 100 persons, prohibits unvaccinated athletes, spectators and stakeholders from attending sporting events. It also restricts all eligible unvaccinated individuals for accessing restaurants, bars, dance studios, gymnasiums and other similar establishments.

Violation of the executive order can result in fines up to $500 per individual and $10,000 for businesses and organizations.

“Yo, are you guys (expletive) serious?,” said Camacho, a UFC fighter who contracted COVID-19 in September 2020 and quickly recovered, in a video posted to Facebook. “Have you guys even asked yourselves these question of: What is the risk of cancer after getting this test shot? Have studies even shown any of these?; What is the risk of heart problems? What is the risk of autoimmune disease? What is the risk of impairing fertility for a lifetime?”

“Why is the government pushing so hard for this test vaccine, if we don’t even know these things?” asked Camacho. “Isn’t that, anti-science?”

“This vaccine isn’t even fully approved and you’re pressing it upon me to take this thing? Shouldn’t we know these things before mandating our people to get this test shot?” Camacho asked.

Camacho feels it is reckless and contrary to commonsense for GovGuam to require him to get vaccinated.

“You are punishing me for being a healthy individual and you are punishing my family for taking care of our bodies and being healthy?” he asked. … “Not cool GovGuam, not (expletive) cool.”

Calvo, the owner of Synergy Wellness and Synergy Studios, a boutique-style fitness establishment specializing in dance and yoga, has spent the past 17 years growing her business based on a holistic approach of nutrition, health and wellness. She, like Camacho, feels GovGuam has overstepped its authority and has violated her constitutional, civil and human rights.

“I choose what goes in my body,” said Calvo in a video posted to Facebook. “And if I’m not given that choice, it’s a violation."

When something is forced upon me, if I don’t give consent, that’s a violation she said.

Calvo, unvaccinated, shared that the mandate will force her to stay away from work while her partners run the business.

“I cannot believe we’re being put in a position between our livelihood and our actual life,” she said.

“I will not be forced to do something that I know - intrinsically - is not good for me,” she added. “I’m not going to do that to my child, either.”