Tyanna Jacot Guam's strongest at IMG Academy World Championships

For most of the 12 golfers from Guam competing in the IMG Academy Junior World Championships on various courses in San Diego, California, it was an eye-opening, humbling, yet promising experience.

While none of the dozen of student-athletes advanced past the third round, Mike Fenton, the Guam National Golf Federation director of junior golf, is pleased how the kids raised their level of competition and represented the island.

“I’m really proud of all the players,” Fenton said. “All the kids have been working very hard, despite all the COVID issues and things, get out on the course and practice as much as possible and put up a good showing for Guam.

“They at least met previous years’ expectations, and I think some have done better.

“Kudos to the kids for working so hard to try to hang in there and compete.

"We don’t have the exposure on Guam to build that competition that you see in the States, where all these kids are coming together and they’re challenged at every level to get to this tournament. Every time we come to the States and play these tournaments, they are so much better for it," he added.

“They get exposed to competition they’re not used to, so it helps them elevate their game and they’ll take that back with them,” Fenton said, adding, “I think we did pretty well as a team. … Unfortunately, it settles out that we don’t break through into the top half of the field.”

While Guam’s golfers did not not finish above 50% on the leaderboard, Tyanna Jacot, competing in the Girls 13-14 Division, out of 100 golfers, placed 56th.

“Tyanna has put in a lot of time,” said Fenton, adding, she “spent a month ahead of time in a golf academy here in California.

"She really put up a good showing because she put in a lot of extra effort and it looks like it is paying off for her," he added.