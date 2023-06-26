Heading into the final day of Guam Amateur Golf Championship, 15-year-old Tyanna Jacot and four-time high school all-island champion Ivan Sablan had huge leads and closed the three-round ranking tournament atop the leader board.

The Guam Amateurs, a crown jewel in the Guam National Golf Federation’s trove of tournaments, was played June 17-18 and concluded June 24 at the Country Club of the Pacific in Ipan, Talo’fo’fo’.

With 18 holes separating Jacot from the top spot on the podium, the St. John’s School standout brought a 17-stroke lead into Round 3. Without pressure from the rest of the field, Jacot saved her best for last. After the first two rounds, she finished a perfect par, delivering back-to-back 72-shot performances. On the third day, she was even better, unleashing a 70, two under par, finishing 31 points ahead of Tessie Blair and Emiri Sunga.

“This is the best I’ve played in my career,” Jacot said. “I still have a lot to improve on in my game, like my swing and just getting more consistent.” She added her goal is to lower her scores to the 60s.

With veterans Blair, Emiri Sunga and Nalathai Vongjalorn locked in a battle for second place, a free-swinging, coolheaded Jacot made winning look easy. A perfect combination of competitive spirit and smiles, Jacot delivered a bold performance.

She said that her performance made her feel more confident in her game.

“I know I can shoot consistently, around par, and the way I played in this tournament proved it,” said Jacot, adding that winning the tournament meant a lot because it proved all of her “hard work paid off.”

“I shot low all three days, and that was my goal for this tournament,” she said.

Sablan holds on

Former Father Duenas Memorial School standout Ivan Sablan, who recently finished his sophomore year of intercollegiate golf at the College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California, had an eight-stroke lead heading into the final round. With veteran Louie Sunga closing in and Markus Nanpei and Redge Camacho charging up the leader board, Sablan felt pressure but took the top spot on the podium.

Louie Sunga – who shot a 77, 78, 77 – finished three shots back of Sablan. Nanpei and Camacho played their best round on the final day and tied for third.

“I learned a lot this tournament,” said Sablan, who finished the tournament 13 over par. “I’ve been going through my rounds and have been trying to note my mistakes so that I’ll improve and become a better player.”

He said that he believes that he has much more to improve so he can get to where he needs to be.

With another tournament win added to his resume, Sablan will continue to play tournaments and improve.

“My goals are to win more amateur championships and (World Amateur Golf Rankings)-recognized golf tournaments to further move up the world rankings for amateur and to make my way into big pro circuit tournaments by winning big amateur events, such as the Asia-Pacific Amateur (Championship),” he said.