Editor's note: As a football player growing up on Guam, Tyler Pangelinan had dreamed of playing the sport in college and jumped at the chance when offered a spot on the North Park University Vikings football team. In this latest part of a multipiece series, he and his father, Mike Pangelinan, will share their experience of being recruited by the NCAA Division III program, and the disappointment they incurred along the way.

In 2018, North Park University had six Guamanians on its football roster but the following year, it had none.

So, what happened?

In 2018, after their freshman year, Evan Bejerana, Xavier Naputi, Tyler Pangelinan and Chris Parker, for various reasons, had stopped playing for the Vikings. Bejerana had lost interest, Naputi had blown out his knee, and Pangelinan and Parker were tired of racking up huge debt and seeing very little playing time.

That same year, in his sophomore season, Juan King Jr. had also suffered a season-ending knee injury, and Jujuan King, his brother, a junior, hung up his cleats.

In the summer, before the season, then head coach Mike Conway had been on a recruiting trip to Guam and added four islanders to NPU’s NCAA Division III football roster. After a dismal 2-8 season, one which saw the Vikings lose to Wheaton College, 0-55; Carroll University, 0-23; and North Central College, 0-35; Conway reportedly resigned and walked the plank of the sinking ship of a program. In his six seasons as the Vikings skipper, he amassed a 14-46 record.

In 2019, with a Guam-free roster, the Vikings were worse. That season, they finished 1-9 and suffered brutal losses (NCC, 0-77; WC, 0-63; and Augustana College, 0-77.)

NPU was the laughing stock of the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

“D3 football is terrible, you pay more money to go to a D3 school,” said Parker, who transferred to De Anza Community College after his freshman season, but not until he had racked up over $30,000 in student loans.

"They’re probably one of the worst D3 schools in the nation, I’m being dead serious. Right off the bat, I’m going to tell you to go to a community college," Parker said.

While Tyler Pangelinan’s experience was similar to Parker’s, the former Tiyan High School Titan's out-of pocket cost was much less. But even with a partial NPU Presidential Scholarship, and an Illinois state grant, he was still on the hook for $14,000 - a hefty price for one season of riding the pine.

"I would advise prospective student-athletes to keep their options open, especially if they’re making football a priority to excel toward the next level,” said Tyler Pangelinan, who enjoyed the school’s academics but was disappointed with the overall football experience. “The thing about it, the education is really good, but … the whole football thing … was really discouraging, putting in all that effort and actually not getting to be in the games,” he said.

With debt mounting and little prospect of future playing time, Tyler Pangelinan was left with two choices: stay at NPU or return home.

“My mindset was, ‘I don’t want to do this,’” he said.

"The education was really good, but I can get the same type of education somewhere else at a cheaper value," he had told himself.

A smart kid with options

When Tyler Pangelinan was first deciding where to go to school, he had narrowed his options down to five. After earning a 3.8 GPA on Guam, and graduating Summa Cum Laude from President Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, the scholar-athlete carefully considered his future. After meeting Conway, both he and his father, Mike Pangelinan, liked the family-oriented environment pitch and chose NPU.

The first time the Pangelinans met Conway, the coach had been on a stopover in Hawaii and extended an invitation to meet at the hotel where he had been staying. They had never met a college coach, and found the personal attention captivating.

“Coach Conway got us at ‘hello,’” Mike Pangelinan said.

"He kind of gave me a little quirky preacceptance speech," he added.

“This was the first time I was able to speak to a collegiate coach,” Mike Pangelinan said. "That was exciting. To me, that was personable.

“Tyler decided, and he decided North Park.”

With very few athletes from Guam having ever played college football, Mike Pangelinan was eager for his son to test his skills at the next level and, hopefully, put the island on the map.

“It was also something I wanted to prove,” he said.

Seeing through the smoke and mirrors

When the Pangelinans arrived at North Park, the father described their first encounter as red-carpet-treatment.

"From open house to the first day of practice," Mike Pangelinan thought, “‘wow, it’s awesome.’

"Everything’s all timed. Everything’s synchronized. They have it down. I was impressed," he added.

As the day wore on, what Mike Pangelinan had first considered to be a spot-on program had begun to unravel.

Not a lot of information was put out for the newbies, he said.

“A lot of kids were just walking around,” he added. “The new recruits got the worst end of the gear because no one said where we were supposed to go.”

In the following practices, Tyler Pangelinan bounced around from wide receiver to kicker, eventually becoming the third-string point-after-touchdown specialist. Seeing action in only three games, he converted 6-of-7 PATs.

“As soon as the season started and we were in game mode, the whole atmosphere, the whole mentality, the picture that we pictured was going to happen, it disappeared,” Mike Pangelinan said. “They basically became different people. They became demanding, inconsistent.

"They forgot who we were, and who we are. It was a flip. I didn’t understand it," he added.

“Even though they were having a losing season, you would think, ‘let’s get them in,’” said Mike Pangelinan, sharing what he had hoped the coaching staff would have decided.

"I would just go ballistic, they’re down like 40 points and they still have their starters in there," Mike Pangelinan recalled.

“The attitude was bleh, it was a negative zero, negative two,” he added.