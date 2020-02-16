U15 prepares for world stage

The stage is set for Aug. 14-23 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where the Guam U15 Baseball Team will battle it out with the top teams in the world at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U15 Baseball World Cup.

The Guam U15 Baseball Team made history qualifying for the global showcase after besting New Zealand and CNMI in the Oceania Region Qualifier held on Guam from Jan. 10-18.

The WBSC announced the 12-team field, which includes host Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Panama, USA and Venezuela from the Americas region. Germany and Italy advanced through the European Championship, Japan and Chinese Taipei qualified through the Asia Championship and South Africa will represent the Africa region.

The USA is the defending champion, defeating host Panama in the 2018 WBSC U15 World Cup.

The trip to the 2020 WBSC World Cup is the most significant showing for Guam baseball since falling one game short of qualifying for the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia, losing in a one-game playoff to South Africa on their home soil.

The moment for this current group of Guam ballplayers is not lost on Guam head coach Dominic Cruz, who was a member of that 1999 Guam National Baseball Team that lost in South Africa.

“This is the biggest stage in baseball and we have to be prepared,” Cruz said. “Biba Guam!”

With the roster a blend of veteran talent and younger players, Cruz was forced to lean on young arms in the Oceania qualifier. Terrel Santos, 12, led a core of young players who ate up innings, allowing Guam to start ace Nolan Babauta in the final.

Santos went four innings to notch the win in a 9-5 victory over New Zealand in the round robin and also started the semifinal game against CNMI. Zander Borja, Ayden Aguon, Keoni Raguindin, Zavier Panes and Andrew Perez helped eat up innings out of the bullpen and were clutch off the bench.

Although nervous, Santos credited the coaches and a lot of practice for having the team ready for competition.

“We played hard and had each other's backs,” Santos said.

“Those six guys had to fill in important pitching slots,” Cruz said, crediting his hurlers. “The young pitchers really held it for us. Without them I think the outcome would have been different.”

Babauta was phenomenal in the final against New Zealand, tossing a two-hitter with eight strikeouts on the way to the 12-0 victory.

“Nolan Babauta really came through, he was hurting the first few games … I tried to save him, Junior and Nolan Cruz for the playoff,” explained Cruz.

Ray Brown, a Baseball Oceania development officer who has been traveling to Guam since 1995, thinks the Guam team can play even better in Mexico.

“They played good enough to win but not as good as I thought that they should have played,” Brown told The Guam Daily Post.

Brown highlighted Babauta’s performance in the gold medal game, adding, “ Babauta was probably the best player in the tournament.”

Brown also recognized Zhavier Panes, Franklin Ninete Jr. and Nolan Cruz for outstanding performances in the tournament.

“It was really competitive throughout the tournament and tough to get to where we are right now,” expressed Babauta.

With over six months to prepare, Cruz knows the team must work on defense and pitching to compete against the best in Mexico. Players will also stay active on the Junior National Team in the Guam Major League and playing on club teams in Little League Senior Division and Babe Ruth Divisions.

Ninete Jr. said he is looking forward to facing off against the top teams in the world, adding “it is one of my dreams to get to represent my island.”