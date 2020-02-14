In search of elite youth soccer players, coaches are holding a second day of tryouts at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

Athletes wishing to represent Guam in international competition are welcome to register and attend sessions.

After the first day of tryouts, on Feb. 9, coaches still need to fill their U13 and U14 rosters. Sang Hoon Kim, Bryan Cadiz and Kimberly Sherman have been named U13 Boys, U14 Boys, and U14 Girls Elite Selection head coaches, respectively.

“We really want to make sure every youth soccer athlete in Guam who has the passion to play at high levels has the opportunity to try out for selection to Guam’s elite selection team,” said Kim, who is also the GFA technical director. “We saw over 100 players on the first day of tryouts for Guam’s U13 Boys, U14 Boys, and U14 Girls Elite Selection Teams, and we want to see even more this Sunday.”

All male athletes born in 2006 are welcome to register to try out for the U14 boys' team. Boys born in 2007 and 2008 can try to earn a spot on the U13 team. Girls born in 2006, 2007, or 2008 are welcome to register to try out for the U14 squad.

All athletes must check in by 8 a.m., according to a news release.

There is no cost to register or attend tryout sessions. Athletes must wear a white sports shirt, black shorts, and soccer socks. If athletes choose to wear compression shirts and sliders, they must be worn under their sports shirts and shorts. Cleats are part of the required attire, and all athletes must bring hydration beverages.

Online registration can be made at guamfa.com by clicking on the Youth Elite Tryout Registration web banner.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Selected athletes will be notified by Feb. 19, with the first day of training on Feb. 28. Intending to compete in at least two international competitions, the GFA Technical Department is hoping to fill the rosters on Sunday.

For more information, call GFA at 637-4321 or e-mail technical@theguamfa.com.