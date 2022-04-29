It’s been several years, but the Guam Basketball Confederation is inviting athletes who fit the parameters to its U15 tryouts slated for this weekend.

Open to all basketball players born 2007 or later, the U15 boys’ head coach Danny Payumo said the tryouts and the subsequent tournament are great opportunities “for these young players to get introduced to the national program at an early age.”

The organization has reached out to coaches, schools and parents, but aims to reach as many as possible on island to build a strong talent pool for the U15 teams, which will compete at the end of this year against teams from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and other powers in the South Pacific.

“It has been difficult to contact everyone so we are hoping all middle school coaches and high school JV coaches will encourage their players to attend the tryouts,” Payumo said, adding he hopes the tryouts will see more young athletes eager to “have fun and learn whatever they can.”

The head coach for the U15 girls, Derin Stinnett, is a familiar face on the basketball scene, having represented the island in international competition since she was in high school.

Stinnett said she’s hopeful that more athletes sign up for this weekend’s tryouts to build a young talent pool.

“In my experience playing for so many years, I've seen other countries who have had consistent success at the FIBA level simply because they have a strong basketball program that starts at the grass roots level,” she said.

“These players learn the same fundamentals and strategies from a very young age and are taught these same things consistently as they move up in their age groups so that by the time they reach the highest level, it becomes second nature," Stinnett added.

Stinnett said she sees this U15 program as an opportunity to work with the future of island basketball.

The focus will be on fundamentals and the principles to lay the foundation that will help them extend their basketball careers beyond middle school, into high school and, hopefully, at the national and collegiate levels, she said.

“I look forward to working with our future national athletes and helping them build a strong foundation for our women's program which is something we've never had the opportunity to do in the past. I am excited to work with these athletes and represent Guam this coming November and for years to come,” she said.