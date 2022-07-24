The U15 Girls Basketball Tournament kicked off this past week at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The Sharks improved to 3-0 after sweeping their opponents Friday evening behind a stellar effort from Hope Kanemoto and Brittney Gatmay. Controlling the offensive and defensive tempo, Kanemoto was a force on both ends of the court. However, OG's defense stifled much of the Sharks offense.

The Sharks capitalized in the late minutes of the game for the 20-14 win. Gatmay finished the game with six, while Cheyanna Movida had 5 in the win. Mikaelah Santos led OG with six points.

Highlights

• Crusaders 21, Elite 9: The Crusaders' Mylie Navarro put up a stellar offensive effort, scoring 12 of her team's 21 points for the win. Madison Atoigue had four for Elite.

• Sharks 30, DYJ Gold 19: Gatmay and Movida provided the offensive punch, combining for 16 of their team's 30 points in their victory. Cassidy Guerrero led the Yellow Jackets eight, while teammate Jordin Hernandez added four in the loss.

• DYJ Black 16, Elite 12: Teia Ada-Vibar had nine points for the DYJ team to provide the power needed for the win, Aleya Roberto had four for Elite while PG Atoigue added three and controlled the ball for much of the game in the loss.

After two years away from the courts due to a COVID-imposed hiatus, development in most youth sports was stunted, creating a disparity in talent. Most sports are now struggling to close that gap by creating opportunities for younger athletes to compete during the summer, hence the rise in volleyball, soccer, baseball and basketball tournaments.

Tournament organizers thanked community partners and sponsors for helping to create more competition for the island's younger female athletes.

Paradise Fitness' donation has made it possible to drop entrance fees and still cover officiating costs,. A partnership with BallHers Organization and University of Guam has made it possible for the athletes to compete at one of the best venues in the region.

For some of the younger players in the league, it's an opportunity to test their mettle against bigger opponents. Elite head coach Abel Inocencio said his team, like most of the other teams in the league, is relatively new to the sport.

"Most of them just started playing basketball last year, so this is mostly for experience," he said. "They've made leaps and bounds along the way and, hopefully, they will take it with them in their upcoming middle school season."

Action continues Monday at 6 p.m. at UOG.