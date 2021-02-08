Two months before the coronavirus pandemic hit and the island was placed on lockdown, the Guam U15 National Baseball Team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in regional sports history.

In January 2020, in the U15 Oceania Qualifier gold medal game, Guam stunned New Zealand 12-0 and had the Kiwis begging for mercy in the sixth inning. The improbable win not only propelled the Guam Junior Nationals into stardom, it secured an all-expenses-paid trip into the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 Baseball World Cup in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

The tournament, attracting the best teams from around the globe, was supposed to take place in August 2020, then October 2020, then November 2020, and is currently scheduled for March 11-22, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico.

Ricardo Leon Guerrero, 15, a freshman at Notre Dame High School, described winning the gold medal game as awesome and said he had hoped to have kept the momentum going before the pandemic shut down many sporting events worldwide.

“It’s awesome, but it’s sad that we couldn’t go in August,” he said. “It feels like it was just yesterday,” he added, the victory still fresh in his head.

“It’s crazy that it has been a year already,” he added. “I just think about that.”

“I hope it’s going to happen,” said Leon Guerrero, adding that he would be sad if it was postponed again or canceled.

“We all wish we could go and represent Guam. If it doesn’t happen, I don’t know,” he sighed.

With Guam securing the one birth from Oceania, the islanders will join other U15 teams from South Africa, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, The United States, reigning champions; Venezuela, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Germany and Italy.

“It would make me feel good, representing my island, showing them how we play here,” said Franklin Ninete Jr., a 15-year-old George Washington High School Gecko.

Ninete, who played a pivotal role in the U15 Nationals’ gold medal game, gobbling up line drives hit to third base and gunning out runners at first, is inspired to be back on the field.

He said that it feels good getting back to the sport he loves and seeing his friends, but he wants more. He wants to play in the World Cup.

“I want to go to Mexico,” he said. “It just sucks because the virus came.”

“Our island is small, and every chance we get to represent and show what our island has, I think it’s awesome.”

A dubious distinction

Last year, for the first time in history, all WBSC events were canceled. As the coronavirus and uncertainty spread, federations were placed on hold.

The “difficult decision means that for the first time since the founding of the International Baseball Federation in 1938, we will have no official international baseball competitions in a calendar year,” Riccardo Fraccari, WBSC president, said in a statement posted to the organization’s website in October 2020. “We are especially disappointed for our athletes and national federations, who were set to compete and shine in this year’s Baseball World Cups.”

With the coronavirus seemingly running amok in both Mexico and California, it is unsure whether the tournament will be postponed again or canceled. But, for now, Team Guam has returned to the field after more than six months of government-imposed quarantine.

Isaac Cruz and Dominic Cruz, coaches for the Junior Nationals are doubtful that the tournament will take place as scheduled but are conducting practices just in case.

“Personally, I don’t think it will happen. But we’re just trying to get the kids prepared, just in case something does come up.” said Dominic Cruz, with a pinch of optimism and a pound of realism.

Despite the precarious nature of the pandemic, he is just happy that 17 players took the field amid the pandemic.

“You know what, honestly, I’m pretty shocked because their arms look pretty good,” he said. “I think some of them have been working out on their own it looks like.”

“The boys grew a few inches, which is pretty good,” he added.

Leon Guerrero said that he had been practicing at home with his brother and father.

“It’s something. At least it’s making me throw,” he said, adding that the three of them have been practicing in the yard.

“I’ve been working out every day,” he said. “But it’s still hard because the fields aren’t open and it’s just me working out at home with the equipment I have.”

Along with the players experiencing growth spurts and weight-gain, they have grown older and would have become ineligible to participate in the World Cup had the WBCS not adopted a rule change.

“Due to the one-year postponement of the tournament, the WBSC has decided to make a one-time exception to expand eligibility, allowing all players who would have been eligible to participate in 2020 to represent their countries in the 2021 tournament,” Fraccari said. “It’s the highest honor in baseball to play for your country and we wanted to do everything possible to serve the athletes while preserving the integrity of the original 2020 event.”

Scraping off the rust

As the national team players took to the field and began to warm up, the unmistakable whir of baseballs whizzing through the air, followed by a loud pop when finding the pockets of leather gloves filled the nearly empty stadium.

On Saturday afternoon, as practice continued, storm clouds rolled from offshore and hovered over Paseo Baseball Stadium and, after an hour, Team Guam had to call it quits. As clouds darkened and a light sprinkle turned into a downpour, masked players gathered their gear and headed for shelter.

Preparing for high school

With high school baseball slated to begin in March, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association having added it to its pandemic-shortened Block 2 calendar, Dominic Cruz is content with preparing the players for the impending season, regardless of whether the tournament happens.

“If we don’t play in those tournaments, at least we are getting them ready for high school baseball,” he said, adding that a U18 tournament is scheduled to take place on Guam in April.