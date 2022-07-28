While girls basketball may slowly be getting its footing back after the COVID-19 hiatus derailed development at the youth level, Tuesday evening’s championship matchup looked like a return to pre-pandemic times as the Guam U15 Select battled it out against Hoop Kulture in the 2022 KFC Youth Summer Circuit Girls’ U15 action.

It was standing-room only as the National Basketball Training Center roared at every move. But when the dust settled, it was the U15 Select team that emerged victorious, defeating Hoop Kulture 32-21 behind a 16-point performance from incoming sophomore Arriah Arceo.

The U15 Select is comprised of athletes currently under consideration to represent Guam at the U15 Oceania Championships slated to be held on Guam later this year. The tournament features the premiere basketball powerhouse talents in the region, including New Zealand and Australia.

The game started off hot as U15 Select powered out to a 9-0 lead. Riding on a 1-3-1 half-court press. Arceo was a force on both ends of the court, wreaking havoc on Hoop Kulture’s offense and tearing up the court on offense.

In the second quarter, Hoop Kulture found their groove, settling into a 1-2-2 half-court press to stifle the U15 Select guards. With incoming freshmen Jia Peters and Mylie Butters passing around the U15 Select press, they poured in 12 points to make it a 15-12 game.

However, foul trouble plagued Hoop Kulture’s most aggressive player and Peters was forced to sit the entire third quarter. Without Peters, Hoop Kulture struggled to hit a rhythm. Sensing weakness, U15 pushed the break and Arceo added another eight points to power the team’s offense for the 29-15 lead going into the final quarter.

Hoop Kulture faced the final stanza with renewed energy as Peters finally got back on the court. But she picked up her final foul off of a reach while fighting for the ball. U15 Select settled in and cruised for the 32-21 victory and the KFC title.

Arceo led all scorers with 16 points. She struggled from the free-throw line, however, making five of 13 on the night. Amara Del Carmen added six for the win. Butters and Peters led Hoop Kulture with eight apiece in the loss.

The U18 divisions for the boys and girls division started Wednesday and is slated to end Aug. 9. The KFC Youth Summer League by Guam Basketball Confederation has had 47 teams participate with more than 300 games played.