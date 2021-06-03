With pandemic restrictions lifting, the Guam Basketball Confederation is moving forward, prepping its coaching staff and team for the 2021 FIBA U17 Oceania Championship tentatively set this December.

Tryouts for the games for both the boys and girls teams are set for June 5 and 6 with training scheduled after once an expanded roster is developed.

GBC President EJ Calvo said he is excited to see the island's junior national programs back in action. The last U17 tournament for this region was in 2019 in New Caledonia.

"I see a great deal of potential for our Juniors. We definitely have talent coming up, and with the continued enhancement of our facilities and coaching staff, we can work to cultivate our young talent and enhance their growth for years to come,” Calvo said.

Brent Tipton, a mainstay in the program, has been selected to led the U17 men's team. Tipton has been coaching with the federation since 2012 and continues to grow his resume as an up-and-coming coach in the region.

The assistants – Arvin Domingo and Reggie Guerrero – also bring with them their set of accolades and experience to the junior program. Domingo has been the head coach for the Simon Sanchez High School boys and girls varsity teams. Guerrero was the head coach for Guam High's varsity program and returns for the his second stint with the Guam National Program.

The GBC board selected Arleen Mad as the head coach for the U17 women's team. Mad, the current coach for the boys and girls' varsity teams at Okkodo High School, has more than 15 years of coaching experience. Mad, who has has assisted on past national teams, said she looks forward to working with a talented young roster.

Merwin Martin was also tapped as the assistant coach for the U17 team. Martin, who currently coaches the John F. Kennedy High School girls varsity team, is making his first appearance for Team Guam as a coach after winning a gold medal with the men's senior team at the 2018 Micronesia Games.

Normally, at the FIBA Oceania tournaments, Australia and New Zealand commonly have players on their roster that are headed to bigger collegiate programs, eventually bound for the professional ranks overseas.

"Team Guam is excited to face that level of competition once again, as well as rivals in the Pacific region, including Samoa, Fiji, New Caledonia and Tahiti," stated a GBC press release. "It is a great experience for Junior National players, and FIBA is confirmed that this tournament is still scheduled to happen as planned."

Samoa, the host country, started their tryouts and identification of players in March, according to a FIBA release. Led by All-Star Five member Egon Keil, Samoa Men’s finished with a Bronze Medal behind Australia and New Zealand in the 2019 FIBA U17 Championship held in New Caledonia. The Samoa women, meanwhile, fell just short from a podium finish at fourth place with Shaylee Coulter-Faamafu and Kalista Niu then at the helm.

The Guam junior teams are eager to gain a place as well.

“The mission is to bring home medals from Samoa,” said Calvo. “We will assemble and prepare our U17 teams to accomplish this mission.”