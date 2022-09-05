Another sunny day blessed the U18 Marianas Baseball Friendship Tournament as pool play concluded on Sunday at the Paseo Stadium.

The action was delayed an hour as the field crew worked feverishly to get it in playing condition after an overnight downpour.

The Prospects – after going 2-0 on Saturday – clinched the No. 1 seed with a 9-1 win over Saipan’s Scoutz 2. Javen Pangelinan and Ricardo Leon Guerrero led the offensive charge for the Prospects.

Saipan’s Scoutz 1 pulled off a 5-0 shutout over Guam’s Dubs in the middle game. Bing Nakamura went the distance on the mound for the six-inning shutout. Keaha Omapas had two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases. Kaipo Dikito, Angelo Igitol and IJ Iguel all had two hits while Nakamura had a big run-scoring hit.

In the first game of the day, the Dubs doubled up on Scoutz 2, 12-6. John Salas Jr. and Ashton Tedtaotao led the charge for the Dubs on offense while Justin Magofna went 3-3 with two doubles for Scoutz 2.

The long Labor Day weekend brought two teams from Guam and two teams from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands together for the friendship tournament, which organizers said gave the region's young baseball players a chance to showcase their skills.

The four teams scheduled to play are Prospects and Dubs, two Guam-based teams, and Saipan Scoutz 1 and 2, two teams from the CNMI. Competition began with two days of pool play on Sept. 3-4, followed by playoffs on Sunday.