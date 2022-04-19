The Guam U20 national team is continuing to work towards a solid return to the international stage via the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™ Qualifiers despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With about five months left to go, Guam U20 head coach Dominic Gadia said the Guam needs all players to be playing at the highest levels possible.

However, there are no full-time football programs in Guam, Gadia said, adding the onus falls on the national program to create a “high-performance environment, which can allow players to reach the highest potential possible.”

Coaching staff

Gadia, who also serves as Guam Football Association’s elite player development officer, recently added Bryan Cadiz to the U20 staff as assistant coach. Gadia also retained Julius “JR” Campos as coach for goalkeepers in the program.

“Bryan and the rest of our coaching staff are people I trust and with the intricacies we face as a small National Team program, we need the best possible people involved,” Gadia said.

Cadiz has a clear understanding and direction of the team’s playing style and the various roles each athlete will fulfill.

“His coaching style is very methodical and very reflective of my management style as well. He always offers a different approach to situations and that is key for finding the best solution for the team,” Gadia said. “He understands that everything we do is for the benefit of the team and the continual development of the national team program.”

Cadiz was officially brought on board with the U20 National Team staff late last month with the support of Sang Hoon Kim, GFA Technical Director of the Men’s National Program. Cadiz brings to the team previous experience as assistant coach of Guam’s past U16, U18, and U19 National Teams, as well as the Matao, Guam Men’s National team.

Cadiz described the opportunity to coach the U20 team as an “incredible honor.”

“I’m very humbled that Coach Kim and Coach Dominic recognize that I have the potential to have a positive impact on this program and I’m excited to add value in any way I can,” he said. After all the life experiences that football has afforded me, I feel very fortunate to be presented with this opportunity to ‘pay it forward.’”

The goal is Uzbekistan

The U20 team will be the first youth-level team to compete in an AFC tournament since Nov. 2019. The two-year hiatus has posed some challenges for the team, including player numbers during training and lack of high level competitive matches for the past two years, Gadia said.

“At this point in time, the domestic training squad consists of 15 players and we are monitoring 15 players based in the United States,” Gadia said.

The numbers and the locales is not a “conducive environment” to help develop players who are expected to compete in an elite competition, Gadia said.

“It’s a situation I want to make known to the public – we’ve lost too many players for various reasons. The lack of a consistent league schedule limits the amount of matches our players can participate in,” Gadia said. “The list can go on, but I think this issue needs to be brought to everyone’s attention so that we can work towards solutions.”

In the meantime, the U20 National Team trains four times per week with additional strength training at the GFA Fitness Center with High Performance Coach Pavel Gubenko. The team also takes part in training matches against the U17 National Team and men’s club teams depending on availability. The team also played against their counterparts from the Northern Mariana Islands in February, winning 2-0.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that the unprecedented changes throughout society the past two years from the COVID19 pandemic drastically affected football’s growth and development across the globe,” Cadiz said. “There are still so many unknowns and uncertainties to accurately forecast where Guam stands in comparison to the international stage. Of course, we will continue to set incredibly high goals and standards for ourselves.”

However, Cadiz said, the goal is to continue to raise the culture of expectation and development of a strong football identity regardless of the challenges.

A total of 45 countries out of 47 in AFC have confirmed participation in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™ Qualifiers. The two countries not participating in the tournament are DPR Korea and Pakistan.

Guam will learn of its opponents and competition venue following the tournament’s draw, set to be done virtually on May 24. More details on the virtual draw event will be communicated at a later date by the AFC. The AFC U20 Asian Cup also serves as qualifiers for the FIFA U20 World Cup, which will be played next year in Indonesia.

