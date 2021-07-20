It's been more than a year and there was some rust, but nothing dimmed the cheers and fun as the KFC Youth Basketball Circuit kicked off its summer showcase Saturday with the U8 and U12 divisions. Every week until Aug. 14, the tournament, which is co-sponsored by Guam Basketball Confederation, will feature a different age group.

Armed with their number one supporters, more than a dozen teams took the courts at Yigo gym all weekend in two age groups.

Guam Elite showed up and showed out. Their commitment to player development and fostering the growth of the sport readily apparent in the growth of their club.

"First of all, we are happy that basketball is back up and running. A huge thank you to GBC for bringing back the sport of youth basketball," said Dominic Sablan, Guam Elite's director of player development. "We are happy to have a strong commitment from our parents and players. We look forward to more clubs coming out."

With a dearth of sports thanks to a pandemic that has reshaped the globe, KFC wanted to step up and provide the youth a place to play, said KFC Vice President and General Manager Frank Cruz.

"KFC is excited to sponsor the first U8-U18 youth league since the start of the pandemic and glad to be a part of the reopening of our island basketball league," Cruz said. "Speaking with some of the parents who are coming from as far as Umatac and Agat to play ball in Yigo, you can sense how important it’s is to have something like this for our kids to do during the summer. Lastly we also know we are helping our U17 boys and girls play in Samoa, which is an extra benefit."

Today's round robin games continue at Yigo gym.

In the U8 division, Elite Blue will battle Elite black, while Elite Red and Elite Gold square up in the 6:45 p.m. game.

In the U12 games, Elite Red will face YImpact at 6 p.m. while Elite Blue takes on Elite Black in the 7 p.m. game.

Semifinals for both age divisions start Thursday. Admission is free and open to the public as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed.