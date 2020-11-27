UAE donates COVID supplies to Guam FA

The United Arab Emirates Football Association, working through the Guam Football Association, donated four cases of COVID-19 test kits to Guam as part of its humanitarian initiative to deliver medical aid to fellow member nations in the Asian Football Confederation affected by the pandemic.

“I would like to personally thank UAE FA President Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi, as well as his team at the UAE FA, for this valuable donation,” said Tino San Gil, GFA president. “I also would like to thank the Office of the Governor and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the Office of the Speaker, and Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, with Public Health, for coordinating logistics in receiving the donation. This generous donation from the UAE FA is greatly appreciated and will assist the local community in efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We hope that with the donated test kits, coupled with the community’s adherence to public health mandates as part of a larger strategy to combat the virus’ spread, we all can fight back against the recent surges and continually move toward a better quality of life.

“GFA will continue to work with the community in any way we can during this pandemic. Once we are in a better situation, we look forward to restarting our football leagues and activities at GFA, which have been greatly missed by the local football community.”

Four boxes arrived at Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense on Nov. 18 and were transferred to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been focused on its mission to stop the spread of COVID-19 on Guam,” said DPHSS Director Art San Agustin. “And while it’s been a challenging time for us and for many on our island, we are thankful for the support of our community and organizations like the Guam Football Association. This donation goes a long way to bring a positive impact to our mission.

“We appreciate their generosity.”

The UAE FA sent its initial correspondence in September 2020 and has since worked with GFA in coordinating the shipment to Guam, as the test kits have strict restrictions for storage and usage. The test kits – real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kits for detecting 2019-nCoV manufactured by BGI Europe A/S in Denmark – were sent directly from the UAE FA’s medical aid supplier in Abu Dhabi.

Guam was part of UAE FA’s second phase of its humanitarian aid initiative, with five other countries – Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Vietnam, and the Philippines – also receiving donations. In the initiative’s first phase, UAE FA made arrangements to send donated test kits to the Northern Mariana Islands, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, and the Maldives. The donations were made under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, according the UAE FA Web site.