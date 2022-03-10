From mixed martial arts to paddling and many more sports in between, athletes from Guam will be competing in championship games and other high-level events beginning Thursday.

Highlighting the weekend, Guam’s Trevin “5 Star” Jones will go toe to toe with Javid Basharat in a UFC Fight Night Bantamweight Division Preliminary bout at 7 a.m. Sunday (ChST), at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In local MMA action, on Friday night, at its gym in Tamuning, Steel Athletics will host Glorified Sparring VIII. Due to Department of Public Health and Social Service COVID-19 restrictions, it has been five months since the promotion last held its quarterly fundraiser.

“We’re just happy we get to do Glorified Sparring again,” said JJ Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics and a professional MMA fighter. “It’s really unfortunate that the mandates halted so many positive things in the community. With the obesity rate climbing and the amount of crime happening lately, it’s about time we start flooding the news with what makes Guam great - a strong and supportive community.”

This latest version of Glorified Sparring, a promotion that provides inexperienced and newer fighters an opportunity for real-world training, will feature 17 separate bouts: five boxing and kickboxing and seven MMA events.

Ambrose shared that planning the event has gone smoothly and he looks forward to a fun night of fighting.

“The staff at Steel Athletics has been ready, and with the support from volunteers, martial arts gyms like Guam Muay Thai, our job is easy," he said. “We can’t wait to see everyone on Friday," added Ambrose, sharing that doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the event can purchase tickets at Steel Athletes. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Guam Memorial Hospital’s pediatric unit.

“We are going to donate proceeds to the children’s ward at GMH,” Ambrose said. “The gym was recently rocked by a tragic death in the community. We’re going to leave the name anonymous, but we’re hoping that the money will help the kids’ stay at GMH a little better.”

Kicking off high school sporting action, Guam Adventist Academy’s No. 1 tennis player Wyatt Oh will play in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Boys Singles finals at 4 p.m. Thursday, at John F. Kennedy High School in Upper Tumon. Oh, on his journey to the finals, defeated Okkodo High School Bulldogs’ Bryce Manalo 8-2, then Tiyan High School Titans’ Mason Taitano 8-3. Oh will face the winner of Tiyan’s VJ Rosario vs. Kentaro Suzuki, a student at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

In the Boys Doubles finals, also scheduled for today at 4 p.m., GAA’s James Marques and Kana Sgambelluri will face off against Tiyan’s Yiwen Wei and Skyler Blas.

Other events

As of press time, GDOE ISA Girls and Boys All-Island wrestling meets are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively. Times and locations are to be announced.

After four grueling paddling meets, the season finale will be held at Chief Matapang Beach on Saturday morning.

The GDOE ISA softball finals, featuring the defending champion Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars vs. Guam High School Panthers, will swing into action at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Triple J Auto Baseball Fields at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

The GDOE ISA Boys Soccer Championship Game will take place 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at Guam Football Association in Harmon. The winners of Wednesday night’s semifinals - JFK vs. Southern High School and Okkodo vs. Simon Sanchez Sharks - will meet in the finals.

In basketball action, a pair of high school all star competitions, Clutch Guam will host the McDonald’s All-Island Games. The girls all-star game is scheduled to tip off 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao. The boys all-star game, also at UOG, will follow at 7 p.m.

With doors opening around 11 a.m., all-star games will be preceded by the Rookie X Sophomore Challenge, Skills Challenge, and 3-point Shootout. The Rookie X Sophomore Challenge will showcase the best Junior Varsity ballers from GDOE ISA and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam.

Those wishing for even faster sporting action can check out Round 2 of the 2022 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships at Guam International Raceway in Yigo. Interested parties are urged to email info@guamraceway.com or visit their website at guamraceway.com.

If revving engines, smoking wheels, and high-flying jumps aren't your thing, the Guam Triathlon Federation will be going the extra mile in serving the community. On Sunday, GTF will host its latest Sprint Triathlon in Piti. To register for this event, check out tickets.guamtime.net/event/sprint-triathlon. Or to learn more about GTF and its offerings, check them out of Facebook or Instagram.

If you are an event organizer and would like to get your race, competition or game featured in The Guam Daily Post, please email sports@postguam.com.

(Daily Post Staff)