Ultimate Fighting championship lightweight Frank "The Crank" Camacho was forced to withdraw from UFC 263 after suffering injuries in a June 7 car crash on a Southern California freeway. Recently obtained California Highway Patrol reports confirm the driver of a 2020 Ferrari F8 caused the multi-car crash when the male driver clipped the rear of a vehicle while racing a motorcycle at speeds more than 100 miles per hour, resulting in a chain reaction of cars crashing and spinning out across the roadway.

Camacho, who was hospitalized with several herniated discs, is in recovery on a daily regimen of physical therapy and treatment.

“I’m glad to be alive and I’m anxious to get back into the Octagon,” said Camacho in a news release.

Camacho has retained the attorneys at Foldenauer Law Group, a San Diego litigation firm, to hold the responsible parties accountable for this needless crash.