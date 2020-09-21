Participants from 15 countries have successfully completed the recent #UGM 2020 Virtual Run. From Sept. 5 to 20, runners from around the globe challenged themselves to run or walk a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, or full marathon near their neighborhoods or in local parks, or at home on their treadmills.

Finishers have shared their accomplishments on various social media platforms, along with some of their running stories and inspirational shout-outs to fellow athletes.

"Being able to run in the UGM 2020 Virtual Run was really special to me, even though it was virtual,” said Ryann Berens who completed her 5K race distance in Hawaii. “I lived and worked in Guam for 3 years, and always got to work the race, but never got to run in it.

“The coolest part about running it virtually was getting to run it with my husband, Carlos, and my dog, Milo, in Kapiolani Park. I have talked about making my way back to Guam to run the UGM for years, and this virtual race has only strengthened that desire. When travel is open and the world is not battling a pandemic, I would love to run the UGM in person. Until then, running it virtually was a fun way to stay involved in a race I love.”

Judelio Yap, a 10K finisher from the Philippines, shared a video of his accomplishment.

”I was supposed to go to the 2020 event, but due to the pandemic, flights were canceled,” he said. “However, it's not really a bad thing, this virtual run allowed us to still run together safely and stay connected as a running family.

“Congratulations to UGM runners, and Mabuhay to you all."

This year’s #UGM event was significantly different due to the coronavirus pandemic, and UGM race officials would like to commend all participants for committing to their race goals in the face of uncertainty and for pushing through new challenges. Participants are encouraged to continue sharing their virtual run experiences on social media and tagging @unitedguammarathon. Competitors can also send photos and videos to info@unitedguammarathon.com.