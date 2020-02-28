UGM announces exclusive perks for 2020 runners

Guam Sports Events Inc., organizers of the United Airlines Guam Marathon, recently unveiled the exclusive perks available to all runners who registered for the April 5 event’s 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon races.

Runners will receive official UGM merchandise when they register – the 2020 event shirt, finisher medal, finisher certificate, beach mat, event bag and souvenir booklet – and special offers on dining, shopping and services through UGM’s Eat Shop Run program.

“We designed the 2020 UGM merchandise with a retro theme and used vivid colors that can motivate runners,” said Ben Ferguson, event director. "We try to mix it up each year so our returning runners can look forward to adding a new shirt design to their collection."

Runners can pick up their swag bag before the race at the Håfa Adai Expo on April 3 and 4 at the Pacific Islands Club Pacific Pavilion.

Even the packet pickup has evolved into an experience that embraces the håfa adai experience. The Håfa Adai Expo – open to race participants, running enthusiasts and the general public – includes two days of live entertainment, vendor booths, shopping for event merchandise and running gear and demonstrations. Admission is free for everyone.

Eat Shop Run Program returns

The Eat Shop Run program is returning this year with more than 20 special offers at participating vendors. Details will be provided in the UGM souvenir booklet and on the UGM website. The program begins on March 22 and will be valid through April 12. Proof of registration will be required to redeem the offers.

Runners are encouraged to register by March 15 to take advantage of the current preferred registration. Online registration will close on March 31.