While things were a lot more different for athletes who participated in the 2020 United Guam Airlines Marathon, that didn't damper enthusiasm for those who competed virtually. And with social distancing guidelines slowly easing, participants will get to pick up their #UGM2020 goodie gear.

For two days – Wednesday and Thursday – participants can pick up their packets at the Pacific Islands Club main lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a valid photo ID and race registration confirmation or Athlinks race results for validations. All race participants will receive an event bag, race bib, race T-shirt, finisher medal, event towel, and beach mat. Participants that opted for personalized bibs may also pick up their gear at the main lobby.

In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, participants can enter through the main entrance but are required to use face masks and adhere to proper social distancing rules, a release from UGM stated. Addition parking is available in the lot or in the PIC parking garage.

UGM silver sponsor RunGuam is offering 30% off all UGM2020 items until Oct. 9 as a way to celebrate the accomplishments of all finishers. Visit runguam.com to check out all the latest UGM 2020 apparel, gear and souvenirs. For details on their promotion, check out RunGuam’s social media pages.

