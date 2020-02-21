The United Airlines Guam Marathon, or UGM, is six weeks away, and the event’s organizers have partnered with two of Guam’s fitness programs to offer training for the 2020 race. Custom Fitness and HATSA Guam have opened their training programs to runners of all experience levels who are preparing for UGM’s 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon races.

The coaches at Custom Fitness use a mixed model of training to help runners achieve their personal goals. The program is free for members and welcomes beginner, recreational and advanced runners to participate for a fee.

Ryan Claros, a physical therapist and the director of rehabilitative services and programming for Custom Fitness, said, “Instead of running for an hour, we use rowing and its distance equivalent to reduce overall stress on the body or the risk of injury. We also incorporate running-specific strength and conditioning movements to target areas that are at high risk for injuries.”

HATSA Guam has been a UGM training partner for the past two years. HATSA welcomes registered UGM participants to train for free until race day, April 5.

“Our program focuses on circuit training and low-impact techniques to limit stress on the body and help maintain consistency. Our classes are outside, which allows runners to enjoy scenic routes and views,” HATSA Guam coach Ray Chargualaf said. “It also provides versatile training in the elements to prepare runners to adapt to realistic conditions.”

Runners are encouraged to register by March 15 to take advantage of the current preferred registration. Online registration will close on March 31.

For more information or to register for the United Airlines Guam Marathon, visit unitedguammarathon.com. Download the free UGM mobile app and engage with the UGM community on Facebook (@unitedguammarathon) and Instagram (@unitedguammarathon).