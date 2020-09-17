The #UGM Goes Virtual event is in its home stretch this week as Guam Sports Events Inc. and United Airlines remind runners to complete their races and post their results online before midnight on Sunday.

“There is still time to complete races this week,” said Ben Ferguson, the event director for GSE. “We want to remind those who have registered for the #UGM2020 event to get out for some fresh air and a run. Choose your race course and have a great run!”

Last month, the 2020 United Airlines Guam Marathon partners announced the extension of race week to two weeks to allow runners more time and flexibility to safely complete their 5K, 10K, half marathon, and marathon races. Run Guam has recommended running routes for all race distances that can be found at unitedguammarathon.com, in the “Course Descriptions” tab.

Ferguson noted that 2020 UGM registrants were automatically entered in the virtual event as well as deferred to the 2021 race at no additional cost. After the virtual event was announced, GSE welcomed an additional 251 new registrants from Guam, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Dubai, Philippines, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, and Russia. There are a total of 2,715 registrants, representing 15 different countries. Almost 200 resident and international runners have already completed their races and logged their times online.

“We continue to build our UGM community by engaging online with runners here at home and from around the world," Ferguson said. "We are celebrating with them by posting their finish line photos and videos on our social pages.

"We look forward to when we can welcome these same runners back to experience the island’s beauty and håfa adai spirit in person.”

Eat.Shop.Run packet pickup

The #UGM2020 packet pickup dates will be announced as soon as the government mandates are lifted. Runners are encouraged to check UGM’s social pages for updates.

Registered runners can take advantage of UGM’s runners’ perks program, Eat.Shop.Run, through Sept. 20. The offers are posted on UGM’s website, unitedguammarathon.com. To receive the offers and discounts, UGM runners should mention the offer when placing their orders at the participating dining and retail outlets and present their proof of registration at the time of pickup.

Official merch

Official UGM 2020 merchandise is available exclusively through Run Guam’s online store runguam.com, which offers a special shipping rate for local orders. Run Guam will post updates on its social media pages as to when its Tumon location will be opening for curbside pickup. Run Guam, locally owned and operated, is the official merchandise designer and partner of UGM and is a UGM silver sponsor.

“Thank you to all our sponsors, especially our gold sponsors United Airlines, Guam Visitors Bureau, and Pacific Island Club, for their continued support and making the virtual event a reality," Ferguson said. "We thank our loyal participants who helped to make our first virtual event so memorable.

"We wish you continued success in your UGM journey.”

How to log race times

UGM also reminds runners that they will need to post their race results to their virtual race pages on Athlinks by following these instructions:

All participants should have received an Athlinks Virtual Race email that links to their unique Time Input page. Once they've entered a time, runners can claim their results on their Athlinks profile.

Participants can then search for their names on their Event Results Page to claim their Virtual Race Page, which will require them to join or sign in to their Athlinks account to post the results there. Race organizers also noted that event times are submitted at the participants’ discretion and are unverified. Accordingly, the virtual event results will not be used for official timekeeping purposes.