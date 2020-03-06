Guam Sporting Events Inc., the organizers of the 2020 United Airlines Guam Marathon, announced on Thursday the event has been postponed.

Due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, UGM 2020, scheduled for April 5, has been rescheduled to Sept. 13.

“As Guam’s largest international sports event, we have been closely monitoring the situation of COVID-19 within the Asia-Pacific region and how this issue affects both our international and local participants,” said Ben Ferguson, managing director of GSE Inc. “After consulting with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors, we made the decision to postpone the 2020 United Airlines Guam Marathon.

“We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders, United Airlines, Guam Visitors Bureau and the government of Guam, to ensure that the 2020 event remains a successful event for everyone.”