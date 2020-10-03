Guam Sports Events, Inc., organizers for the United Airlines Guam Marathon, along with title sponsor United Airlines and gold sponsors Guam Visitors Bureau and Pacific Islands Club, would like to congratulate all participants once again for completing their virtual run on their own, organizers stated in a press release.

“The race organizing committee was disappointed over the cancellation of this year's in-person race, but seeing everyone that participated share their results and photos over the last couple of weeks definitely lifted our spirits,” shared Ben Ferguson, race director. “We hope that our participants enjoy these commemorative UGM items and use them as a way to remember that no matter the circumstances and challenges we face, we can find positivity and push through.”

Packet pickup updates

Race officials are happy to announce the packet pickup updates for the #UGM2020 Goes Virtual event, according to the release.

The #UGM2020 packet pickup will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, and on Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Pacific Islands Club main lobby.

Participants are asked to present a valid photo ID and their race registration confirmation or Athlinks race results when they pick up their packets.

Competitors can enter at the main entrance and are required to use face masks and adhere to proper social distancing rules. Parking is available in the lot or the PIC parking garage. At packet pickup, participants will receive their event bag, race bib, race t-shirt, finisher medal, event towel and beach mat. Runners who opted for personalized bibs may also pick up this commemorative #UGM2020 item.

“Although we won’t be hosting our annual Håfa Adai Expo, we encourage all participants to also check out the new locally designed line of UGM 2020 apparel, gear, and souvenirs at Run Guam’s Tumon location or through its online store at runguam.com," Ferguson said. “Visit them after you pick up your packet, they’re located right across the street from PIC.”