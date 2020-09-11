The United Airlines Guam Marathon virtual event has officially begun and runners have until Sept. 20 to complete their race. Run Guam, silver sponsor of the event, has provided some suggested running routes for all four distances – 5K, 10K, half-marathon and full marathon available on unitedguammarathon.com. All runners are encouraged to run their virtual races in style. Visit the RUNGUAM store online and check out exclusive UGM gear and apparel designed by Run Guam. Run Guam will make shopping for race gear more affordable with their exclusive discount offers on qualifying purchases. Follow UGM on Facebook and Instagram (@unitedguammarathon) for more details.

Eat. Shop. Run.

#UGM2020 Goes Virtual will continue the Runners Perks Program – Eat. Shop. Run. – throughout the event period. Registered UGM participants can take advantage of special discounts at participating retail and dining outlets when they show proof of registration, such as a registration confirmation. Eat.Shop. Run partners are thrilled to provide local runners with great ways to safely enjoy the event before and after the race. It is important to stay healthy and fueled before and after a run, so be sure to take advantage of these offers and carb-load for training or celebrate victories, big or small, with a nutritious post-run meal.

Submit your results

Participants can complete their race and submit their results until Sept. 20. Don’t forget to share your finish line photos by tagging the UGM social media pages on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtags #UGM2020 #UGM2020GoesVirtual #unitedguammarathon.

Post your time to your Virtual Race Page on Athlinks, here's how:

•1 - Use the link in your Athlinks Virtual Race email to get to your exclusive Time Input page. Once you've entered a time, you'll be able to claim your result to your Athlinks profile.

•2 - You can search for your name on your Event Result Page, claim your Virtual Race Page, which will require that you either sign into your Athlinks account, or join Athlinks, and post there. Race organizers remind all runners that event times are submitted at the athlete’s discretion and are unverified. Accordingly, virtual event results will not be used for official timekeeping purposes.

UGM and its partners continue to monitor government mandates. In accordance with government mandates, please exercise appropriate safety measures when doing so. Changes in terms and conditions may occur to ensure compliance with current mandates is followed.

Promotions, discounts, and store hours may change at any time.