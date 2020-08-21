Guam Sports Events Inc. and United Airlines have announced that Guam’s premier running event is going virtual and the event will be converted into a weeklong virtual race event. Lace up your shoes and get ready to run Guam’s premier running event, the United Airlines Guam Marathon, beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept 13.

The #UGM2020 is a virtual event/race that can be run or walked from any location, locally and internationally. Registered runners can run, jog or walk at their convenience on a trail, on a treadmill, at the beach or on a track – anywhere they can safely complete their race distances of 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Full Marathon.

Runners will be responsible for tracking and timing their selected races at any time.

Safety tips for runners

Don’t wear a mask or face covering that prevents you from breathing. You need oxygen to run. If you find yourself on a crowded route, you should protect yourself and those around you by spreading out to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other runners and avoiding unnecessary touching.

Run only when it is safe to do so. If local regulations allow you to run outside, be sure to bring a mask or a mouth/nose covering to utilize before and after your run.

Running with a training partner or small group of two to three that you trust is likely safe, depending on the area you live in and the precautions you all take. Before meeting up with others for a run, assess key risk factors such as the level of community spread in your area, if you’ve been exposed to coronavirus and could be at risk for asymptomatically spreading it, and what your training partners have been doing to stay safe. Remember, when in doubt, it is best to stay safe and postpone your run for another time.

Always wash your hands before and after a run. After completing your run, be sure to change your clothing as soon as possible. Best practice is to pack a change of clothes along with a bag in which to place your used running gear.

Don't run if you're sick. If you're at risk of potentially spreading the virus, stay home. You could potentially expose someone who is at high risk, such as elderly and immunocompromised people, or even someone who is completely healthy. The coronavirus doesn't discriminate.

Be sure to follow UGM social media pages for safety tips.

Register by Aug. 24

Those registered participants who complete their race will be able to receive free event items such as race bib, event T-shirt, towel, beach mat and more. The event also welcomes new registrants to participate at a special rate for $30 at unitedguammarathon.com/register.