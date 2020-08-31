The safety of the United Airlines Guam Marathon participants, team and local community partners continues to be the top priority of event organizers, and the situation is being monitored and Government of Guam rules and requirements followed.

Due to the current mandates related to COVID-19, the #UGM2020 packet pickup will be canceled until further notice. Residents of Guam will be able to pick up their event packets upon the lifting of current congregating restrictions, UGM organizers stated in a news release.

The time to complete the race has also been extended, and participants can complete the race and submit their results from Sept. 5-20.

In accordance with government mandates, UGM staff urge runners to exercise appropriate safety measures.

For more information, registrants can expect future announcements via email and by following the event’s social media pages.