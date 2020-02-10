In a rematch of the GSPN preseason tournament, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars went head-to-head Saturday evening in interleague action of the Guam Department of Education ISA Basketball League at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

With most of the Friars regular starting five injured, including Elijah Garrido out for the season with a torn ACL, and Matt Fegurgur with a shoulder injury, FD rode on the backs of its young stars to take home the 53-40 win.

Freshman Blaise Ada poured in 13 points to help the Friars pull away in a third quarter that saw key buckets from center Kyle Camacho, Ada and Jeremiah David.

"My teammates have comfort in me," Ada said. "When I first came, I was pretty nervous."

The game was physical from the get-go, with FD head coach Eddie Pelkey getting ejected early in the game for disputing a non-call from referee John Halloran.

The Friars got off to a hot start, riding their bigs to take a slim lead early in the game. However, the Islanders got key buckets from Rodson Simina and Jeremiah Kintoki to take the 14-11 lead at the end of the first.

The Friars answered after the break on back-to-back buckets from Matt Santos. Seeming to hit a stride, the Friars took a 6-point lead before a scary fall by Islanders center Dean Weilbacher called a long halt to the game.

When play resumed, the Islanders went back to work, earning tough buckets in the paint courtesy of Rob Satauo and Kintoki. They closed up the half at 22-21 behind 11 points from Simina and Kintoki.

Coming off the half, however, the Friars hit another gear, demonstrating the depth of their bench. Camacho worked the paint to put up his shots, while his shooters delivered when he dished off the double-teams. On the defensive end, the Friars clamped down, riding a 19-7 run with Islanders playmaker Simina on the bench in foul trouble.

While the Islanders matched the Friars offensively in the fourth quarter, FD had the game well in hand, staying composed to grab the double-digit win.

Ada led all scorers with 13, while Camacho added 10. Fellow guard Nathan Perkins-Fusser added 8 for the win.

Kintoki led the Islanders with 12, while Satauo closed up the loss with 7 points.

"Both teams were playing with a lot of passion and intensity," Camacho said. "That's when the game's most fun."

In other games

• Guam High 73, Simon Sanchez 43: Four Panthers dropped double digits in the win. Senior Nick Keefe paved the way with 23 points, while teammate Jayson Jackson added 16 for the night. Tobias Eckles and Dillen Dela Cruz combined for 21 points – 11 and 10, respectively. The Sharks, who were playing without All-Island guard Isaiah Malig, got 9 points from sophomore John Macaldo.

• Guam High 51, Notre Dame 33 (Friday): Jayson Jackson and Tobias Eckles led the offensive punch for the Panthers, dropping 12 points apiece for the win. Tyler Concepcion led the Royals with 9 in the loss.

• George Washington 50, Notre Dame 49: The Geckos held off the Royals to take home the win. Brendyn Cruz led the Geckos with 15 points.

• Harvest 62, Southern High 51: Southern High sophomore E.J. Cruz led all scorers with 23 points.