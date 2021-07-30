Undefeated in the UFC, Trevin Jones will go for No. 3

BACK IN ACTION: In this August 2020 file photo, Trevin "5 Star" Jones throws a check hook to the face that floored Timur Valiev. The second-round knockout was unexpected by everyone except Jones. On Sunday morning, Aug 1, (Guam time), Jones will take on Ronnie Lawrence in UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. Photo courtesy of Trevin Jones

Guam’s Trevin “5 Star” Jones has been in the UFC for only 11 months but already has made a name for himself as one of the top up-and-coming bantamweights in the big-league promotion. After winning his August 2020 promotion debut over Timur Valiev, only to have the victory stripped due to a positive drug test for cannabis, Jones followed with a convincing second-round technical knockout win over Mario Bautista in UFC 259.

On Sunday morning (Guam time), Jones will try to make it three in a row when he takes on Ronnie Lawrence in UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Originally, Jones was supposed to have fought Aaron Phillips on July 24, but the fight was canceled after Phillips reportedly pulled out for undisclosed reasons.

