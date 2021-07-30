Undefeated in the UFC, Trevin Jones will go for No. 3

Guam’s Trevin “5 Star” Jones has been in the UFC for only 11 months but already has made a name for himself as one of the top up-and-coming bantamweights in the big-league promotion. After winning his August 2020 promotion debut over Timur Valiev, only to have the victory stripped due to a positive drug test for cannabis, Jones followed with a convincing second-round technical knockout win over Mario Bautista in UFC 259.

On Sunday morning (Guam time), Jones will try to make it three in a row when he takes on Ronnie Lawrence in UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Originally, Jones was supposed to have fought Aaron Phillips on July 24, but the fight was canceled after Phillips reportedly pulled out for undisclosed reasons.