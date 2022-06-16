Wyatt Oh wants to make tennis his thing, and his first season competing in high school showed that he’s good at it.

He won the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s tennis singles championship and also led his team to win the overall title in his first year of high school at Guam Adventist Academy.

“It has a lot of not just like physical skill strength, but you have to have a lot of strategy and mental strength so that you can find their weaknesses,” he said. “Instead of just trying to force your way but you have to work around how they play as well.”

Wyatt Oh has only been seriously playing tennis for about a year, his dad, Daniel Oh, said. His dad is also the tennis coach for Guam Adventist Academy.

This is the school’s first tennis team, so winning the team and singles titles were big accomplishments.

And although it’s the school's first time fielding a tennis team, they played as if they were seasoned.

Daniel Oh said most of the boys on the team never played before this season. At their first match he was surprised because the team won without having experienced players besides Wyatt Oh.

“We knew at least we had a chance of winning some games and making a competitive season,” Daniel Oh said.

The Angels had eight players, Wyatt Oh said. Most of Wyatt’s teammates are expected to join the tennis team next year as only three seniors were on the team this year, Daniel Oh said.

One of Wyatt Oh's favorite moments during the season was when the Angels played against Southern High School. He said he got to see his friends who were bench players get to compete.

“It was really fun watching them,” Wyatt Oh said.

He said he liked cheering on his friends, and they won 8-7 which was a very close game.

Daniel Oh said his son continues to gain more experience each match he plays and has learned how to deal with pressure. He’s seen the improvement in Wyatt Oh as he continues to play the sport.

One of Wyatt Oh's weakest parts of his tennis game is his serve, but he is learning how to incorporate a stronger serve, his dad said.

“The season really helped him improve parts of his game that are weaker,” Daniel Oh said.

Wyatt Oh said his dad expected him to go into the season undefeated and he was hoping that would be the case.

“Luckily I did,” he said.

He especially was looking forward to playing against Tiyan High School’s No. 1 player, Mason Taitano. The pair played in the semifinals and Wyatt won 8-3.

He beat George Washington High School’s Kentaro Suzuki in the finals 8-2.

He said his form worked really well in his final match of the season and he had a lot of good shots Suzuki didn’t return. He said he relied on hitting the ball until Suzuki missed and the strategy worked well.

Wyatt Oh still has three years of school, so he’s excited to have tennis in his future.

Although his sisters excel in other sports like volleyball and cross-country he wants to do his own thing. He said he’s tried cross-country, but he isn’t a star in the sport. Tennis is where he wants to be.

“Tennis is going to be my thing,” he said.