Early last month, as many cyclists competed in races and rode for medals and even faster times, Jason Sapalaran squeezed a final ride out of the weekend before the work week started again. Sapalaran, who opted to cruise the sidewalks of Guam’s main roadway on his unicycle, a Dededo resident said he’s been riding unicycles around the island for 10 years now.

On June 6 he rode from Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach in Tumon to the T. Stell Newman Visitor Center in Santa Rita on one wheel, just for fun.

Inspired by the good weather on his day off and motivated by his doctor’s reminders to get his body moving, Sapalaran mounted his unicycle and went for a joyride around the island.

“I’m off today and it’s Sunday,” Sapalaran said with a grin.

“I need a break,” he laughed. “It’s a busy week, every week. It’s nice to let off some stress, some steam and go riding.”

Sapalaran said he doesn’t know of anyone else on the island who rides a unicycle, other than the occasional tourist he’d see in the days before the pandemic.

He was inspired in 2011, when he saw a five-year-old girl riding a unicycle at Ypao Beach. Sapalaran was practicing on his bicycle in the parking lot when he saw the girl.

“She just got her little unicycle and she started riding around, started dancing and she’s riding backwards,” Sapalaran recalled. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so cool.’ So I researched it that night.”

He dove head first into the unicycle universe.

“It’s a sport and an extreme sport. So I ordered one on eBay, my beginner’s unicycle, and that’s how it started,” Sapalaran said. “I got tired of riding around the island on a bike so I said, ‘Let’s try one wheel.’ It’s something different.”

Already a seasoned bicyclist, Sapalaran said it took him about a week to learn the unicycle. He practiced at the Dededo Sports Complex. After about two weeks, he was logging three to four miles on the unicycle per ride.

He said he goes out to ride regularly, rain or shine. Sometimes he takes his unicycle to practice on the hills at Ritidian. Other times he practices on the trails by Manenggon. On Sundays, he sometimes opts for distance rides on a unicycle with a 36-inch tire.

He said fellow cyclists he passed on his route waved while some motorists encouraged him by sounding their horns.

Sapalaran plans to take his mountain unicycle to Mount Lam Lam soon. Before the pandemic, he would travel to other countries like Japan and South Korea for a few weeks at a time and ride. Sapalaran hopes to fly out to states in the near future for another ride.

The unicycle is easy, he said. Once you find your balance, it’s easy to get going. It can get a little tiring trying to stay upright on one wheel, he conceded.

To others who might want to venture out on one wheel, Sapalaran said they absolutely should.

“You just have to practice. That’s the key. Practice, practice, practice. The more you practice, the more it becomes more natural,” he said.

Sapalaran added, “Have an open mind. Have a plan and just do it. If it’s something you never did before, you never know, because sometimes your fear, it blocks your dreams. … You always want to stay in your comfort zone, but you gotta step out a little bit because you can discover more outside your comfort zone.”