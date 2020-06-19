United Airlines Guam Marathon going virtual

The popular annual Guam Sports Events Inc. and United Airlines premier Guam running event is going virtual.

The 2020 marathon will be converted into a weeklong virtual race event held from Sept. 5-13 and will be rebranded “#UGM2020 Goes Virtual."

The event was initially scheduled for April 5. However, as COVID-19 swept across the globe, claiming lives and causing countries to shut down in an effort to control the spread of the viral illness, the Guam event was postponed until September. On Thursday, event organizers announced the new change.

“As Guam’s largest international sports event, we do more than promote fitness and health. We also promote Guam as a sports tourism destination that draws worldwide attention. With this in mind, we have continued to monitor all developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic within the Asia Pacific region and how this issue affects both our international and local participants. Given these challenges, we believe this is the most responsible way for us to hold the event this year,” said Ben Ferguson, event director, Guam Sports Events Inc.

The UGM is in its eighth year and is organized by Guam Sports Events Inc., a nonprofit organization that hosts annual sports tourism events to promote Guam’s Håfa Adai spirit and attract more visitors to Guam. In 2019, more than 4,000 runners, representing 20 nations, participated.

This year's virtual event is free to all current #UGM2020 registrants, and they are automatically entered to participate. In addition, all current #UGM2020 registrants will be automatically deferred to 2021 at no additional cost. New registrants are also welcome to participate in the 5K, 10K, half-marathon or full marathon virtual run. Online registration will open starting July 1, 2020. Participants in the virtual event can complete their selected race distances within the virtual race event week while following their countries’ social distancing guidelines.

Athletes who participate in the virtual race will be eligible to pick up their #UGM2020 packet during the week of Sept. 21 at Pacific Islands Club Guam. The packet will include a UGM 2020 finisher’s medal, event T-shirt, beach mat, event towel and event bag. Details for pickup will be posted at a later date. #UGM2020 Goes Virtual will also offer a series of Håfa Adai experiences online throughout race week in an effort to bring the Håfa Adai spirit to the participants, wherever they may be in the world. During race week, special perks will be available to runners, such as UGM’s Eat.Shop.Run discount program, a downloadable #UGM Goes Virtual toolkit, and more. UGM gold sponsor Pacific Islands Club Guam will be offering a staycation package as a prize to one lucky runner. Details on this contest will be provided at a later date.

“The Håfa Adai experience is what makes this event memorable year after year. While we can’t be physically together this year, we won’t let it stop us from enjoying some fun and sharing our Håfa Adai spirit in the safest way possible. We’ll continue our mission of encouraging our resident community to maintain healthy lifestyles and reward them for doing so,” Ferguson stated.

Participants can follow UGM online at unitedguammarathon.com or on Facebook and Instagram (@unitedguammarathon) to learn more about the new virtual event. More information will be shared in the weeks ahead.