2020 United Guam Marathon expected to run

As the 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, spreads across the globe, regional marathons are being limited or canceled.

The Hong Kong Marathon, which was scheduled for Feb. 8, was canceled. The Tokyo Marathon, which will run on March 1, has been limited to elite athletes only.

Tokyo Marathon organizers have decided to cancel entries from the general public for the event due to COVID-19, according to Reuters.

Nearly 38,000 runners were scheduled to join the elite racers.

With the 2020 United Airlines Guam Marathon scheduled for April 5, organizers expect the race will go as planned.

“As Guam’s largest sports event, we are closely monitoring the situation in our region and how this issue affects our international participants, many of whom have been repeat participants,” said Laura Pangelinan, of Guam Sports Events Inc.

“We currently do not expect any changes to the 2020 United Airlines Guam Marathon event date of April 5 and activities planned for race weekend."

As the number of cases of COVID-19 in the region has reached 74,559, including 2,011 deaths, GSE is working to make sure the race is safe.

As of press time, the number of deaths outside China includes one from Japan, two from Hong Kong, one from Taiwan, one from France and one from the Philippines.

“As of today, UGM has two runners from the People’s Republic of China registered,” Pangelinan said. “We are in the process of communicating with these participants directly and are requesting they defer their entry to the 2021 UGM.

“This is in line with the U.S. government’s entry ban on foreigners who have recently been to mainland China.

"We are working closely with our stakeholders to ensure the 2020 event remains a safe and memorable event for everyone."