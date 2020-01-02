United Marathon training shirts revealed

Guam Sports Events Inc., organizers of the United Airlines Guam Marathon UGM, unveiled its limited edition 2020 training T-shirt recently to jump-start the official opening of the UGM training season.

The new training tees were designed by locally owned and operated Run Guam Inc. For the past two years, Run Guam has been the official merchandising partner for UGM.

A limited number of training tees in extra small to extra large sizes are available for sale at Run Guam in Tumon store across the Pacific Islands Club. Runners can win a free training tee by following UGM’s social pages and entering the contests planned within the next few weeks.

“UGM training season is officially in full swing," said Ben Ferguson, UGM event director. "We want to see runners in their training tees preparing for Guam’s biggest sporting event. This year, we wanted to feature a retro, unisex design that incorporates bold, happy colors to lift a runner’s mood and motivate them to train.

"2020 is the perfect time to make bold moves, and we encourage runners to challenge themselves this year. You won’t want to miss UGM 2020.”

The tees are printed on a DRIKWIK fabric, which is durable, lightweight, and breathable. Run Guam selected the fabric for its moisture-wicking technology that helps to support a runner’s performance in Guam’s tropical climate.

“The 2020 design has a tropical feel and incorporates the vibrant hues of blue, violet, pink, orange and yellow seen in Guam’s spectacular sunsets," said Pilar Laguaña, president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, Gold Sponsors of UGM. "I applaud Run Guam for perfectly capturing the essence of Guam and UGM in one design.”

The electric colors, along with the large reflective UGM logo on the chest, will enhance a runner’s visibility to drivers, which helps to keep them safe during early morning or evening runs. The back design includes the event’s training slogan “Training in Paradise” and the 2020 event logo and date, which makes it a great collectible item or gift.

UGM is scheduled for Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park (Ypao Beach) in Tumon. Registration is ongoing for the four race distances – 5K, 10K, half marathon (13.1 miles) and marathon (26.2 miles).

More than 1,300 runners have already registered for the event. Event organizers encourage runners to register online at unitedairlinesguammarathon.com.