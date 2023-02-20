With possibly four spots up for grabs at the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands, there was a lot at stake in Sunday’s Guam Triathlon Federation Sprint Distance Pacific Games qualifier at Hoover Beach Park in Piti.

According to GTF President Craig Weymouth, Guam’s Manami Iijima and Aliiza Haun had previously qualified for the Solomon games, but, after the race, Tom Schils, Jacob Torres, Shin Miyagi and Dina Soriano — unofficially — each earned a space on Team Guam. The Pacific Games, which will take place Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, will most likely see Iijima, Haun and Soriano as Guam’s three-person female contingent. For the men, upon verification, Schils, Torres and Miyagi will represent Guam in the international competition.

Mel Torre, a Guam National Olympic Committee board member, said the six-person team will be made official once all the athletes submit their paperwork. She said that the official announcement of who has made the team will take about two weeks.

According to GNOC eligibility rules, to compete at the Pacific Games, athletes must have been born on Guam or hold a U.S. passport, “and (have) established Guam as his or her permanent resident or domicile based on Guam laws.”

GNOC eligibility requirements also state that “an athlete representing Guam must also meet a five (5) year requisite period of residency prior to a regional, national, and international athletic event.”

“I feel very honored to be part of representing Guam,” said Schils, who completed the race in about 1 hour, eight minutes. “It’s something that I would have never expected.”

As of press time, official results were not available. The online version of this story will be updated with official times.

In Sunday’s race, the third of the year on the GTF calendar, Schils led from start to finish, pulling ahead of Torres (1:12:22) and Miyagi (1:13:00). John Chamorro (1:12:26) finished between Torres and Miyagi, but the Philippine national did not meet GNOC eligibility requirements.

In the women’s competition, Mieko Carey, in 1:17:44, blitzed the field, but the Japanese passport holder also did not meet the GNOC five-year residency requirement and other requirements.

In GTF’s first two Super Sprint races, competitors were required to swim 200 meters, complete a 10K bike course and push through a 2K run. But in the Pacific Games qualifier, more on the line meant greater distances — a 750-meter swim, a 19.3K bike, followed by a 5K run.

Among the longer race requirement, a larger than normal swell, strong currents and windy conditions created added challenges. However, Schils, 47, said that the rough seas gave him an advantage, enough so that the rest of the field never caught up.

“The swim was hard. And that's to my advantage,” Schils said. “Because we regularly swim with the guys from the triathlon group.”

“I'm not necessarily the fastest at stroke rate, but in these conditions, I can fare reasonably well,” he added.

Schils was the first racer to finish the swim, which he said was the goal because he knew how strong Torres, Miyagi and others were going to be on the bike and run.

“I needed that because Jacob, for example, is an amazing cyclist and runner,” he said. “And so I need a little bit of lead time out of the swim.”

Although Schils posted the fastest overall time, preparation going into the race was less than desirable. Instead of resting and eating night-before-race-appropriate foods and turning in early, he attended an event Saturday night and indulged in confections.

“Don’t cramp up,” and “I hope I don’t have to walk,” were the two thoughts that consumed Schils as he competed.

“My stomach was kind of weird yesterday,” added Schils, who attended the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Song Fest and ate chocolate cake, not part of his usual pre-race regimen.

He also said that during the bike portion of the race he ate a gel, something he never does.

As Schils entered the final mile of the run, he looked back and saw Torres, Chamorro and Caloi Baguyo. He knew he had done enough to secure the first-place finish and relaxed as he approached the finish line.

“I knew that I had quite a distance ahead of them, so I felt comfortable,” Schils said. “And at that point, I didn't even look at my watch. It's just like, just go at a reasonable pace and finish it.”

In the GTF Race No. 1 and No. 2, Torres was the overall fastest finisher. From the first race on, his goal was to qualify for Pacific Games.

“I am ultimately happy for being able to qualify against such a tough group of competitors,” added Torres, who described the swim as intense.

“Tom, he's always been a really, really strong swimmer. We call him Aquaman. Or, at least, I do,” he added.

Unable to make it three consecutive wins, Torres battled Schils and the elements.

He said that the swim was a little rough, the bike was fine and then windy, and then the run just always hurts.

Soriano soars

Soriano, 15, said that she is grateful for her family and coaches. Without their support, she never would have qualified for Team Guam.

“I feel amazing,” she said. “And I couldn't have done it without my mom, supporting me so much, getting me here. And, also, all my uncles and aunties for giving me supplies, motivation, just everything.”

With the high school track season underway and her heart set on paddling for John F. Kennedy High School later this year, the year-round swimmer will begin training for the games over the summer.

She said that she feels confident, and, again, thanked her coaches.

“I would also really like to thank all my coaches from every single sport I've had throughout the years,” she said. “They have gotten me to where I am today.”