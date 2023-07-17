After dropping three games straight in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan, Guam won its first and final game Saturday – a 65-54 victory over the Maldives.

With the win, Guam exits the Middle East-based Division B qualification basketball tournament in seventh place. The Maldives, which dropped all four of its games, will head back to their island nation with an eighth-place showing. Before the game against Guam, the Maldives lost their first three games by an average of 91.33 points.

Against Guam, Mariyam Kyle Shirhan led the Maldives' unidimensional attack, pouring in a game-high 27 points and grabbing eight defensive rebounds.

For Guam’s balanced game plan, Jia Peters led with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Cadence Guzman and Franchesca Aguilar each chipped in with 10 points, and Madeleine Ada added 9 points and six rebounds on the defensive glass. Guzman, who worked hard on both ends of the floor, grabbed a co-team-high eight rebounds.

Both Guam and the Maldives struggled from beyond the arc, with Guam finishing 3-for-32 (9.4%) and Maldives ending the night 3-for-23 (13%). Missing wildly from 3-point land, the teams finished the first quarter with a combined 0-for-13. In the first frame, Shirhan made a pair of layups and six different Guam roster members scored inside the paint, near the free-throw line, and a long 2-pointer came from Peters.

With a minute remaining in the first quarter, Guam’s Mylie Butters stole the ball from Kalsam Nimal and dished to Aguilar for the assist. After the first quarter, Guam led 19-11.

The Maldives opened the second quarter with a modest 4-0 run, cutting Guam’s lead to 19-15, but Guam’s 3-point shooting gave them a 13-point lead to end the half. With 2:30 remaining in the second quarter, Guzman drained her only 3-point attempt. From nearly the same spot on the middle-left side of the court as Guzman's bomb, Ada made her only 3-pointer of the game as the end of the first half neared.

In the third 10-minute frame, Guam put the game out of reach. With a 3-pointer and a deep, 2-pointer from Aguilar and a trio of short-range shots inside the paint from three different shooters, Guam led 52-34.

With 10 minutes remaining in the FIBA competition, Guam finished the game with a strong team-defensive effort and hard-fought buckets inside the key. A short-range jump shot and a layup from Peters sealed the Maldives’ fate. In the final quarter, Gabreanna Hahn added a pair of jump shots.