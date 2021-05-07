With four players scoring in double digits, the speedy, unselfish John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys varsity basketball team defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 69-54.

Playing on the Bulldogs home court, on Wednesday, the Islanders entered the game having won the McDonald’s Preseason Basketball Tournament championship, but losing their season opener to the St. Paul Christian School Warriors.

“We just wanted to come out with a bang tonight,” said JFK’s Kirston Guzman.

The Islanders, one of the league’s top teams, had something to prove.

At the start of the first quarter, a chaotic pace featured both teams failing to convert any shot attempts. At 3:35 into the period, JFK’s Karl Vinca made the game’s first basket. On JFK’s next possession, Guzman hit a jump shot.

The Bulldogs trailed 5-1 and Okkodo’s coaching staff didn’t like what they were seeing. After a timeout and a quick pep talk from their coach, the Bulldogs entered the court with a plan. But JFK had its own plan, and it was working.

Back out onto the floor, JFK’s Mark Morales nailed a 3-pointer. With four players lighting up the scoreboard and filling out the scoresheet, the Islanders led 15-9 at the intermission.

With the first quarter in the books, nerves shed and ranges found, JFK ran its half-court offense. And as uncontested passes whizzed around the arc, and with all five starters capable of draining buckets from almost anywhere on the court, the Islanders ran their offense and found the open man. With very little time elapsed, JFK’s Jeremiah Kintoki and Morales knocked down 3-pointers.

“With our team, we have a lot of weapons on offense,” said JFK guard Amram Yobei. “We pretty much just move the ball and take whatever shots we can - whatever’s open. We just react to the defense."

After 4:27 - more than half the period - had elapsed, Okkodo’s Jessie Martin scored the Bulldogs’ first basket, a 12-footer that rattled the rim and fell through the cylinder. Later in the period, Martin connected on a 3-pointer, but the effort wasn’t enough and JFK led 34-20 at the half.

During the first 16 minutes, the Islanders took advantage of mismatches, as Guzman poured in 10 of his game-high 17 points and Karl Vinca dominated inside the paint.

In that second frame, Vinca had scored six of his 11 points.

At the start of the third period, showing no signs of slowing, and moving without the ball, Guzman finished a give-and-go.

“I always keep the mentality that no one is able to guard me, so I just kept attacking the rim and shooting wherever I can,” Guzman said.

“We have been playing with each other ever since our freshman year,” added Guzman. “We have a lot of chemistry together and our coach disciplines us to move without the ball. … We know what to do and we know how we’re going to do it.”

On the Islanders next possession, Yobei swished a 3-point shot. In the first half, the fast, difficult-to-guard senior sharpshooter was content with finding the open man and racking up assists. But in the second half, he let Kintoki handle the roll of playmaker. After a quick pass beyond the arc, Yobei, who finished with 14 points, drained a 3-pointer and drew the foul.

Yobei made the free throw and completed the four-point play.

With Kintoki, Yobei and Morales demanding double-teams, Vinca controlling the middle, and Guzman knocking down 15-foot jump shots and having a field day in the paint, the Islanders moved the ball and scored at will.

On a play where the Islanders passed the ball 25 times around the horn, the confused Bulldogs let an unguarded Guzman catch a pass through the key and complete a two-footer.

The Bulldogs, as in the two previous quarters, were late with offensive production. With 3:05 remaining in the quarter, and having been outscored in the period 12-0, Okkodo’s Monte Cabrera made a 3-point shot.

Cabrera finished with a team-high 11 points, nine from 3-point land.

For the next three minutes, Okkodo looked like the team that had earned a spot in the 2020 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game. After KayJay Martin made a 3-pointer, Elpizo Orichiro stole a ball and converted a layup, and Andrew Quito scored a basket, drew a foul and converted a three-point play, the Bulldogs went on an 8-2 run.

But with time running out, there wasn’t enough clock left to mount a comeback.

“We just want to come out and win. And I think for our team to win we just have to be unselfish and play good defense,” Yobei said.