On Tuesday night, at the Jesus & Eugenia Leon Guerrero School of Business and Public Administration, the University of University of Guam announced their award winners for SY2021-22, as UOG returned to the playing fields and courts of their varsity athletic programs in Spring 2022.

During the small ceremony, Arren Yatar, who pitches for the university’s baseball team, was named Student-Athlete of the Year.

“The Triton baseball team is doing well in the Guam Major League, and Arren Yatar is one of the major reasons for this success,” said Doug Palmer, UOG athletic director.

Palmer added that a fill athletic program will return in the fall, to include the current sports as well as women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. He also said the athletic department will hopefully have seven programs playing in Fall 2022 and this will help UOG increase enrollment and continue to promote the university through athletic success.

(Daily Post Staff)