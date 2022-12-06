The University of Guam baseball team advanced to the finals of the winner’s bracket in the Guam Amateur Baseball League playoffs with a 6-1 victory on Sunday against the Cardinals at the Triple J Baseball Complex at Okkodo High School.

In the championship game, UOG will play the Braves next Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Tritons struck early in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Antonio Norita led off the Tritons’ at-bat with a walk. He then stole second base and scored on a single by Kyle Martinez.

Tritons starting pitcher O’Neil Yobech held the Cardinals in check for the first four innings, allowing two base runners to reach base on free passes. The Cardinals tied the game in the top of the fifth with three singles, which led to Jesse Alerta crossing home plate.

The Tritons came roaring back in the bottom of the inning to score five runs with two outs on four hits, a walk and a hit batter. UOG’s Andrew Perez drove in two runs with a two-RBI double.

The Tritons went ahead 6-1 and held their lead.

Yobech pitched a complete game, struck out three, allowed four hits and had three walks. Rico Miner led the Tritons’ offense, going 2-for-3 from the plate while Perez was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.