After an exhaustive talent search and several tryouts, the University of Guam announced the Tritons first-ever esports roster. With a full register of seasoned athletes, UOG has begun practice for an interscholastic tournament later this month, the university announced in a press release.

During the inaugural season, the university’s finest electric warriors will compete in two games: League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“The Triton esports program is unique in that it creates a rare, competitive sporting opportunity for students and esports enthusiasts in Guam,” said John Wiglesworth, Triton esports head coach and interim coordinator. “The energy and engagement from the student body and local esports community has left me speechless.

“Dozens of talented individuals are volunteering their time and experience to develop a program that has never existed before in the Marianas.”

In building the teams, UOG held a two-day event in August that was livestreamed with boisterous commentators and competitive players adding colorful, play-by-play reports.

The selected team members each received a $500 grant-in-aid award from the UOG Business Office and have been practicing and exercising more than 20 hours each week with some of the highest-ranking local players in each respective esport, Tritons esports said in the release.

Coaching the League of Legends, Jonathon Dunna, a student at UOG whose peak performance in the game placed him in the top 0.3% in North America, will attempt to instill his battle-tested expertise into his knowledge-thirsty team.

Adrian Cabradilla, also one of the best local gamers, is the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coach.

Cabradilla, from 2019 to 2020, has won 10 tournaments.

"I can only ask for the team to be the best possible players they can be," Cabradilla said. "I believe that they can bring Guam's level in esports to a new height, and I can't wait for their hard work pay off."

Rounding out the top instructional brass, Jolybii Song, the program’s physical fitness coach, will work with athletes on monthly fitness tests in an effort to reach fitness goals. Paul Lazarra, the team's mental health coach, who holds a master’s degree in counseling from UOG, will add to the experience with personal check-ins and educational sessions related to mental health.

Student-athletes wishing to get involved in UOG’s esports program are urged to try out in January 2021.

In the near future, events and tournaments will be announced and those interested in following and supporting UOG’s esports team can track the squad at https://esports.uog.edu or follow Triton Esports on Instagram, Twitch, and Discord.