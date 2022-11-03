The University of Guam named its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and it features the first team award for the Triton Athletics and Field House Department.

Highlighting the Class of 2022 is the 1977 undefeated football team, which went 10-0 during the season and won the island championship. The team has had several members of the squad recognized in the Hall of Fame.

Leading the way for the individual Hall of Fame members is Robert Underwood, the 10th president of the University of Guam, under whose leadership athletics was brought back after a 15-year absence with his Good to Great program that hired a new athletic director and created a men’s basketball team in the spring of 2016.

Also named to the Class of 2022 is Jerry Tan, a 1983 graduate of UOG and a business and athletic leader on Saipan, who has given much to the university. Tan is a major player in the push for Triton Athletics and Field House Department, starting to recruit more student-athletes in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands this past year and coming to UOG for their education and athletic development.

Tan was the force behind the CNMI hosting the Pacific Mini Games in 2022. Recently, he also received the first UOG President’s Medal, the highest award the president of UOG can bestow upon an individual.

Another former UOG employee and student who will enter the Athletic Hall of Fame is Larry Gamboa. Gamboa’s contributions are in men’s volleyball, which includes representing Guam at the 1987 South Pacific Games. Gamboa was the director of the Human Resource Office at UOG as well as the director of the EEO/ADA/Title IX office.

Michelle Cruz Taisipic will join the Hall of Fame as a women’s volleyball and basketball player. One of her accomplishments includes representing UOG in the Universiade Games in Sheffield, England in 1991 with the Triton basketball team. She graduated from UOG in 1995. Taisipic represented Guam in international volleyball several times, including four South Pacific or Pacific Games as well as five Micronesian Games with four gold medals and one silver medal. She represented Guam in one Pacific Games for basketball.

The final member of the Class of 2022 is Jesse Perez, a high-flying men’s volleyball and basketball player who played for various UOG teams and represented Guam on the international stage in both sports. Perez was a silver medal winner in basketball at the 1991 South Pacific Games and played volleyball in the South Pacific Games and Micronesian Games. He was rated by one local poll as the best multi-sport athlete on Guam and the greatest-ever men’s volleyball player.

The Class of 2022 will be honored with a reception on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the UOG Calvo Field House. The induction ceremony will take place during halftime at the Athletic Hall of Fame Basketball Game at 3:15 p.m.