The University of Guam on Thursday awarded its first-ever esports athletic scholarships to nine students on two separate teams.

Triton Esports launched earlier this year and is among the island’s only organized competition allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The student-athletes each received between $500 and $750, which will be used toward tuition and fees.

“It means a lot that this program is being spearheaded and is flourishing, because I’ve always thought the esports community in Guam would be big if given the right tools to succeed,” said Ronee Pangelinan, a freshman and scholarship recipient, who is majoring in civil engineering. “I’ve improved much as a person and as a player.”

In the virtual ceremony, Dean Lawrence Camacho said that besides its entertainment value, esports plays an important role for students when it comes to team-building and overall student development.

“It affords students who typically may not be involved in the traditional sports programs the opportunity to work together collaboratively, build strategies and feel they are part of a team,” he said.

He added that the esports program and scholarship opportunities will also be important in UOG’s recruitment efforts from local public and private high schools, which also have launched esports programs.

John Wiglesworth, the program coordinator for the school’s esports program, added that the program is opening doors for UOG to partner with different types of businesses and schools locally and around the world.

UOG President Thomas W. Krise and Senior Vice President and Provost Anita Borja Enriquez underscored the value of this new program for the students and for the university.

“We can really put Guam on the map in terms of our skills and abilities and connections in the electronic world,” Krise said, adding that the specific skills the students develop through the program can lead to the pioneering of new enterprises and industries.

Enriquez assured that students, by playing competitively on the teams, would build valuable networks and connections.

“You have fellow UOG Tritons who live across the continental U.S. and in different parts of the world who are also within the field of technology. Rest assured, you have come on a particular community that is going to connect you to even more possibilities,” she said.

The athletes have practiced a cumulative 2,000 hours over the past 12 weeks to improve not just their gaming skills, but their physical fitness, mental health, and critical thinking abilities in working with coaches and counselors.

This past summer, in their first-ever tournament, UOG student-athletes placed third and are presently competing in a Latte Esports League of Legends tournament.

“There is so much that I’ve learned about myself and my team,” said scholarship recipient John Taman Jr., a master’s degree student in public administration. “It’s not just about yourself, it’s about your team. It’s about adapting to every situation and being respectful of others and the bonding aspect.”

Those interested in following and supporting Triton Esports can do so at https://esports.uog.edu or by following Triton Esports on Instagram, Twitch, and Discord.