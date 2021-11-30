University of Guam's varsity baseball program is on the lookout for athletes to play for the Tritons in the upcoming seasons.

Under the guidance of new Head Coach Roke Alcantara Jr., the team is opening tryouts to all students attending or planning to attend the Fañomnåkan/Spring 2022 and Fanuchånan/Fall 2022 semesters at the university.

Tryouts will be held from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Sunday at the George Washington High School baseball field in Mangilao. All athletes will need to show proof of vaccination.

Keeping in line with Alcantara's vision to grow the sport and elevate the game play of island school athletes, the school will be hosting a free community-wide baseball clinic for aspiring collegiate baseball players ages 16-22. The baseball clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon on both Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day from Monday, Dec. 20, to Thursday, Dec. 23. Participants must show proof of vaccination.

“We’re looking for athletes of all skill levels who have a passion for the sport and want to be part of a team and part of a new chapter in Triton Athletics history,” Alcantara said. “Let’s come together and bring back the excitement of watching UOG baseball like the good old days.”

The Tritons Baseball team plans to play in the Guam Major League this spring. It will be the university’s first baseball season in more than 20 years.

For more information, contact Tritons Baseball head coach Roke Alcantara Jr. at 671-747-4579 or rokester57@gmail.com.