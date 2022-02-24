For two decades, the University of Guam Tritons Baseball Team has been without a baseball team, but the competition drought has finally come to an end. This weekend, UOG will return to the field as they host the University of Guam 70th Anniversary Celebration Tritons Baseball Invitational at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

Swinging into action with an opening ceremony, the two-week tournament will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Following the ceremony, which will recognize some of UOG’s Hall-of-Fame athletes, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, former UOG President Robert Underwood, and Richard Martinez, a former UOG slugger who was known as the most powerful hitter in Guam, will each fire off ceremonial pitches.

“This is a significant moment for us. We’re looking forward to honoring the Triton baseball players of the past and welcoming this new generation of Tritons as they step up to the plate,” said UOG Athletic Director Doug Palmer. “We’re excited to show the community that baseball is back at UOG.”

Four teams will compete in the tournament: Tritons, Dodgers, Amigos and the Guam Junior Nationals.

Roke Alcantara Jr., the Tritons coach, brings 30 years of baseball and a decade of managerial experience to the long-dormant squad.

"Baseball on Guam is coming back stronger than ever despite the pandemic challenges,” Alcantara said. “I am glad that we are able to re-launch our UOG baseball program and I am grateful for our student-athletes, UOG administrators and our partner sponsors. We are ready to play ball!”

Once play begins, week-one will consist of pool play, every team playing each other once. Week two, which begins March 4, will pit opponents battling in a double-elimination format. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday March 6, at 7 p.m.

Pool play and bracket games will be held to seven innings. The championship game will be a full, nine-inning extravaganza.

Players, umpires, administrative officials and spectators must show proof of vaccination.

General admission is $3 per adult, $2 for non-UOG students and, with valid identification, free to UOG students.

Each game is limited to 100 spectators.

All UOG games will be recorded and posted on the Triton Athletics YouTube channel. Fans can also tune into the Triton Sports Zone video podcast to stay up to date with the latest athletics news, watch exclusive athlete interviews, and learn about upcoming events and games. The podcast episodes are live at 6 p.m. every Thursday on the Triton Athletics Facebook channel.

For more information or questions about the tournament, contact Palmer at palmerd@triton.uog.edu or 671-735-2862.

(Daily Post Staff)