The University of Guam will host the second annual Triton Baseball-UOG Endowment Foundation Baseball Invitational, which opens at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Triple J Baseball Complex at Okkodo High School.

Opening ceremonies will start at 6:30 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

All games are seven innings.

Entry fees for baseball fans will be $3 for adults and $2 for non-UOG students and senior citizens, while UOG students get in for free. Tournament tickets will be available. Concessions will be sold at the site.

For more information, contact Doug Palmer at 671-735-2862 or email at palmerd@triton.uog.edu.

In their tournament opener, the Tritons will face the defending champion Crowns Paradise Performance Chassis Specialists Dodgers.

The tournament, featuring a four-team field, will include the Amigos and the Pirates. Teams will vie for the championship with single games on Friday nights and two to three games on Sundays for four weekends in late January and early February. The tournament is broken down into two parts, with the teams playing a round-robin format, then easing into double-elimination brackets to decide a winner.

The tournament runs Jan. 20, 22, 27, and 29 and Feb. 3, 5, 10, and 12. For their participation, teams are guaranteed five games. At the end of competition, a 14-member All-Tournament team and MVP will be selected. Hardware will be awarded for first, second, and third places.

According to UOG athletic director Doug Palmer, TakeCare Insurance, along with the naming sponsors, are the tournament's major sponsors.

“We are so happy to bring back the UOG invitational baseball tournament as our preseason competition to prepare us for the Guam Major League again and, this time, it is a better tournament, with great sponsors and the teams are truly excited about playing baseball again,” Palmer said.

As the entire field and diamond at Paseo Baseball Stadium is not ready for action after last weekend’s combination of torrential rain and the hosting of the Indigo Music Festival, Palmer’s Tritons welcome the opportunity to play at Okkodo.

“We played in the Guam Amateur Baseball League at Okkodo this fall and had a great experience playing at the Triple J Complex,” Palmer said. “We are glad to have multiple facilities on Guam to play high-caliber baseball.”