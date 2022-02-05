The University of Guam Triton Esports program captivated a global audience late last month as four of its armchair athletes competed in the National Association of Collegiate Esports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate finals.

Of the 32 athletes competing in the Starleague SSBU Collegiate Circuit Finals, all four Tritons finished in the top 32.

The 1v1 tournament, following a double-elimination, grand finals reset format, had student-athletes from eight regions competing for $2,000.

More than 24,390 people tuned in for the event, which was livestreamed on the NACE Esports and CSL Esports Twitch channels. The finals accrued 767,275 unique viewers throughout the broadcast, and the livestream captured approximately 5.71 million minutes watched by its viewers.

The Tritons qualified for the tournament in November 2021. In the qualification tournament, Daryl “Technition” Dianzon, a psychology major, led the Tritons with 80 points, which guaranteed him a spot in the finals and placed him No. 5 on the West Coast.

“Making top eight in the West Coast and playing in a national tournament is an insane accomplishment for me as a player and a person,” Dianzon said. “My time working with my coaches and teammates has made improving a lot easier, and I’m glad that I joined the Triton Esports SSBU Team.”

UOG SSBU team captain Ronee “CapsTwo” Pangilinan and Maven “Stratagem” Dulana also advanced to the finals. Teammate Barron “Trix” Tranate, who was next in line for the top eight to compete in the finals, replaced an athlete from another university who had dropped out.

“This was much further than I ever anticipated reaching during my first semester with Triton Esports,” Dulana said. “Now that I’ve experienced the competitive online environment for myself, I can keep that feeling close to my heart as I work towards getting even further next time.”

Although none the Tritons advanced far in the finale, Dianzon and Pangilinan secured one win apiece, good enough for 17th-place tie in the rankings.

“Their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Triton Esports manager Ken San Nicolas. “A demanding yet efficient coaching style helped fine-tune these students into elite competitors. We are very proud to have had them represent Triton Esports, UOG and the island as a whole.”

Fans can watch the tournament highlights on the NACE Twitch channel, at twitch.tv/videos/1273545628. For updates and more information about Triton Esports, visit the program’s website, at esports.uog.edu/, or follow Triton Esports on Instagram, at instagram.com/uogtritonesports/?hl=en, Twitch, at twitch.tv/uogtritonesports and Discord, at discord.com/invite/vPdpYPe.

